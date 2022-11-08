BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations:) Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq - OYST), Benefitfocus, Inc. (Nasdaq - BNFT), Abiomed, Inc. (Nasdaq - ABMD), Atlas Corp. (NYSE - ATCO)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq - OYST)

Under the terms of the agreement, Oyster Point will be acquired by Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq - VTRS). Viatris will pay $11.00 per share in cash at closing, plus a contingent value right for a potential cash payment of up to $2.00 per share upon achievement of specified performance targets by Oyster Point for full year 2022. The investigation concerns whether the Oyster Point Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Viatris is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $19.98 for the Company’s shares.

Benefitfocus, Inc. (Nasdaq - BNFT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Benefitfocus will be acquired by Voya Financial, Inc. (“Voya”) (NYSE - VOYA). Voya will pay $10.50 a share in cash for all outstanding shares of Benefitfocus in a deal valued at approximately $570 million. The investigation concerns whether the Benefitfocus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Voya is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $13.06 for the Company’s shares.

Abiomed, Inc. (Nasdaq - ABMD)

Under the terms of the agreement, Abiomed will be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (“J&J”) (NYSE - JNJ). J&J will pay $380.00 a share in cash for all outstanding shares of Abiomed. The deal has an enterprise value of $16.6 billion. Abiomed shareholders will also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $35.00 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved. The investigation concerns whether the Abiomed Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether J&J is paying too little for the Company.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE - ATCO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Atlas acquired by Poseidon Acquisition Corp. (“Poseidon”), an entity formed by certain affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, certain affiliates of the Washington Family, David Sokol, Chairman of the Board of Atlas, and Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Poseidon will pay $15.50 a share in cash for all outstanding shares of Atlas. The deal has an enterprise value of $10.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Atlas Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Poseidon is paying too little for the Company.

