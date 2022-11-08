Global rHu Albumin Market Size to grow USD 217.1 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 11%

New York, United States , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the rHu Albumin Market Size to grow from USD 84.9 billion in 2021 to USD 217.1 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period. The expansion of production facilities by market participants is likely to lead to an increase in their market presence and the creation of new opportunities, which is expected to lead to market growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period followed by North America.

The OsrHSA segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the type, the rHu Albumin Market is categorized into OsrHSA and DcrHSA. The OsrHSA segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Most of the human serum albumin (HSA) used in medicine comes from people who donate their blood. Some of the main ways it is used are to treat liver cirrhosis, hemorrhagic shock, severe burns, scalds, plastic surgery, hypoproteinemia, renal edoema, and other conditions. Currently, the world needs about 850 tonnes of OsrHSA every year, and China uses about 420 tonnes every year. In the past few years, there has been a shortage of OsrHSA because blood plasma has become harder to get. This has made it hard to get enough. China and other Asian countries have been hit especially hard by this shortage. China is responsible for 60 percent of the world's total demand for OsrHSA. At the same time, the risk of getting diseases like hepatitis and AIDS that are spread through blood has risen to the top of the public's list of health worries in recent years. So, when it comes to clinical studies, both the FDA and the EMEA strongly support the use of recombinant OsrHSA that does not contain any parts that come from animals.

Global rHu Albumin Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (OsrHSA and DcrHSA), By Application (Cell Culture Media, Medical Supplements, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

The Cell Culture Media segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the rHu Albumin Market is categorized into Cell Culture Media, Medical Supplements, and Others. The Cell Culture Media segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period. Most of the time, the medium that is used to grow cells also has enough energy and substances that control the cell cycle. Amino acids, vitamins, inorganic salts, glucose, and serum are the main things that make up a culture medium. Serum is added to the medium because it contains growth factors, hormones, and attachment factors. The medium not only gives the plant nutrients, but it also helps keep the pH and osmolality levels stable.

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021

The Global rHu Albumin Market has been segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. Because of the high demand for albumin in research and development, the increasing production of immunoglobulins, the growing number of non-therapeutic uses of albumin, and the increasing rates of plasma collection in the region, it is expected that North America will be the biggest market for albumin. The United States is expected to be a key player in the market growth in the North American region. In the biopharmaceutical industry, more and more drug development and discovery activities are expected to be the main thing driving the albumin market in the United States over the next few years. This is because albumin is used in many ways to help people feel better. This is because there are so many biopharmaceutical businesses in the United States. Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Albumin Bioscience, Albumedix, ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc., InVitria, Lazuline Biotech Private Limited, Lee Biosolutions, Inc., Abcam Plc, and Shandong Kingtone Biotechnology Co. Ltd. And Others 20+ prominent key players.

