Savvy Cleaner CEO Angela Brown Teaches a Masterclass on Home Office Set Up for House Cleaners and Maids

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Cleaner, the company that produces the Ask A House Cleaner show and podcast, is hosting a one-time only, one-hour live shopping masterclass on Friday, Nov. 11 at 3:00 pm EST on how to set up a home office for cleaning business owners. According to a recent PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll, one in three people changed jobs in the last two years. Many of those people started their own cleaning companies either as full-time job replacements or to supplement their incomes between careers.

Set Your Home Office Up Right from the Start

After helping house cleaners around the globe set up their cleaning companies for the better part of three decades, Angela Brown, CEO of Savvy Cleaner, has narrowed down the top tips people need to set up the most productive workspace. "Saving money when you are starting a company is crucial," says Brown. "It is important to know how to set up a home office with the least amount of equipment and at the best prices."

51.1% of Small Businesses Fail

According to the Office of Advocacy from the Small Business Administration, a whopping 51.1% of small businesses fail in the first five years, leaving a staggering survival rate of 48.9%. "House cleaners fail too," adds Angela Brown. "The secret when setting up a home office is to begin with the end in mind. If you get a few months in and realize cleaning is not for you, repurposing your home office for your next business venture will be key."

About Angela Brown

For 25 years, Angela Brown owned and operated one of the largest independently owned cleaning companies in the Carolinas.

Her specialty lies in systems that let you work smart, not hard, while generating consistent bottom-line results. Her common-sense approach, mixed with strategy, skyrockets cleaning companies past their competition even in saturated markets.

Since 2016, she's been training and consulting full-time with cleaning companies in 37 countries and millions in revenue. She is the founder and CEO of Savvy Cleaner Training for house cleaners and maids.

She is the author of the book: How to Start Your Own Cleaning Company, and she is the host of the daily show and Podcast: Ask a House Cleaner.

Join her live on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 3:00 pm EST to learn the strategies for setting up your home office.

