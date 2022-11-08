2B3D Announces Flash Veterans Day NFT Release to Help Veterans with PTSD

2B3D is launching Supporter Edition NFTs to fund its gamified virtual reality medical environments that leverage proven cognitive therapy modalities for military veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.



Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Metaverse and NFT pioneer 2B3D, Inc. has announced the launch of the Supporter Edition, an NFT collection of 3D ribbons designed to fund a virtual reality mental health solution for military veterans, available for purchase at mint.2B3D.com this Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2022.

Veterans who have seen combat or feel isolated are the most vulnerable to thoughts of suicide. Twenty to 30 percent of veterans who commit suicide also screened positive for PTSD; many more go undiagnosed. 2B3D was founded by Andrew Bjarnsen, an Afghan War veteran and combat medic, as a means to help fellow veterans through the use of virtual reality technology.

By raising funds through the sale of the Supporter Edition NFT collection, 2B3D will be able to provide military veterans with access to proven cognitive therapy modalities in safe and effective VR environments. Many veterans who suffer from PTSD struggle to leave the home in search of treatment; when they are able to get out, they’re often met with extremely long, unacceptable wait times and painstakingly outmoded processes. Thankfully, those existing treatments and therapies–as well as 2B3D’s suite of new solutions–will be available from the comfort of their own home.

“The launch of the Supporter Edition of our NFTs has been carefully crafted exclusively to save veteran lives, period,” explained Rob Bell, CEO of 2B3D. “The team behind 2B3D is composed of military veterans, entrepreneurs, developers, and web3 enthusiasts dedicated to saving veteran lives by offering state-of-the-art mental health services in virtual reality. And every minute counts.”

Supporter Edition. The public sale price of each 3D ribbon will be $10 dollars, with all proceeds going to helping veterans. Forty percent of the proceeds will be donated directly to veteran nonprofits and charities who help support the fight to save veteran lives. Those who are interested in helping veterans do not need experience with NFTs or cryptocurrency to purchase one of our Supporter Edition NFTs, which are available for purchase with a credit card. There is no limit to the number of NFTs we can sell to help veterans.

Collector Edition. For those who love NFTs and helping veterans, the public release of 2,880 unique Collector Edition NFTs will also be live on Nov. 11, 2022, with a floor price of .7 ETH, for approximately $100, until sold out. Every NFT comes with certain rarities based on unique properties, which include types, traits, and in-game applications. The number of available Collectors Edition NFTs is exactly 2,880, which is a specific number representing the 2,880 minutes in the span of two days in which, statistically, 44 veterans will take their own lives. Every minute counts.

Price of Ethereum could vary on the day of release. Secondary market sales will be available on OpenSea and other NFT exchanges.

Please visit our website

About 2B3D

2B3D is a military veteran-operated tech company specializing in web3 gaming, virtual reality, NFTs, and mental health solutions in the metaverse. 2B3D is currently developing a metaverse ecosystem using blockchain technology with play-to-earn games, an NFT marketplace and VR showrooms, and VR medical environments for therapy and meeting with healthcare professionals in real-time. The 2880 Genesis Collection NFT will drop on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, in honor of military veterans on Veterans Day.

The 2B3D metaverse includes several core projects:

VRx | Virtual healthcare with NFT prescriptions and real life professionals.

NFTy150 | NFT marketplace, minting option and showroom.

Topher's Inferno | Connecting enthusiastic gamers with ambitious developers.

RestXP | B2B meeting rooms with a resting crypto reward.

So Many Gods | A Play-to Earn, space-themed sci fi looter shooter. Sci-fi

To learn more about 2B3D, visit www.2B3D.com or follow us on Twitter at @2B3Dinc.

Jon Lindsay Phillips

704.942.1557

2B3D@PhillComm.Global