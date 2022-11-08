Global T-Cell Lymphoma Market Size to grow USD 3390.6 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 8.50%

New York, United States , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global T-Cell lymphoma market size to grow from USD 1,627.1 million in 2021 to USD 3,390.6 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.50% during the forecast period. The T-Cell lymphoma market has grown due to the increasing number of the geriatric population and the risk of lymphoma due to autoimmune disorders. In addition, the change in lifestyle, increase in technological development, and the positive effect of the thymus (T)- cell lymphoma treatment is also driving the market growth.

The peripheral T-cell lymphoma segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the type of lymphoma, the global T-Cell lymphoma market is categorized into Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma, Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma, Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma, Angio-immuno-blastic T-cell Lymphoma, and Other Types of Lymphoma. The peripheral T-cell lymphoma segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Peripheral T cell lymphoma, often known as PTCL, is a diverse category of lymphomas that accounts for between 5% and 15% of all cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the world. In terms of their clinical presentation, these lymphomas are frequently aggressive.

The chemotherapy segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type of therapy, the T-Cell lymphoma market is categorized into Radiotherapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Stem Cell Transplantation, and Other Types of Therapies. Chemotherapy is a drug treatment that is often used to treat lymphoma. It stops and slows the growth of cancer cells. In contrast to surgery and radiation therapy, chemotherapy can work on the whole body. These treatments can kill, or get rid of cancer cells in a certain part of the body.

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.

The Global T-Cell lymphoma market has been segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. North America is expected to be the largest market. Some things driving market growth in the North American region are the high number of cases of T-cell lymphoma, the presence of strong competitors, and more research and development. The GlobalCan 2020 report says that there were 8,506 new non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases in Canada, killing 313 people. Since T-cell lymphomas are a subtype of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the expected rise in Non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases will likely lead to an increase in the demand for different treatment options, which will help the market grow. Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: Novartis AG, Merck KGaA, Gilead Sciences Inc., TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, Bluebird Bio Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Celgene Corporation and we have covered 35+ others prominent key players in the final report.

