SixAxis Announces the Launch of Upside Innovations APEX and DOCK Systems

CINCINNATI, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upside Innovations, a SixAxis company, has launched an innovative new modular access system. The APEX System is a modular, prefabricated line of ADA, IBC, and OSHA-compliant stairs, ramps, and canopies designed to improve safe access for businesses in a wide variety of industrial, commercial, educational, and professional sectors. Industrial-grade aluminum components bolt together to create infinite configurations, making the APEX System ideal as the needs of an installation change. By eliminating the need for custom fabrication and time-consuming engineering, the APEX System reduces costs, installation time, and complexity.

DOCK STEP industrial loading dock stairs are manufactured for use in warehouses and distribution centers. Also made from industrial-grade aluminum components, DOCK STEP systems will never rust, warp, or rot. While most loading docks only require OSHA compliance, Upside systems are also IBC and ADA compliant maximizing safety for those entering and exiting the loading dock area.

President Kevin Sharp is pleased with the expansion of the Upside Innovations modular access product line. "DOCK STEP joins the APEX System family of products including the SEMI and OMNI product lines," he explains. "Our integrated access system of prefabricated stairs, ramps, canopies, and awnings meet the needs of our customers on a more comprehensive level." To learn more about the APEX System, visit https://upsideinnovations.com/.

SixAxis has been providing access and safety systems to the truck, rail, ship, aviation, and aerospace industries using state-of-the-art technology since 2003. Their award-winning patented products are marketed under brands including SafeRack, ErectaStep, MarinaStep, AeroStep, YellowGate, RollaStep, and Upside Innovations.

SixAxis was founded in 2002 to deliver high-quality loading rack and fall protection solutions to companies around the world. Their award-winning products and patents have been developed to increase safety and boost productivity for industry-leading Fortune 500 companies such as Boeing, Dow, and Coca-Cola. For information about how SixAxis is changing the world of manufacturing, visit sixaxisllc.com.

