Catheon Gaming Announces Partnerships to bring Tokyo Conception to the blockchain

Hong Kong, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheon Gaming, ranked as the No. 1 blockchain gaming emerging giant in the “2022 KPMG & HSBC Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific report,” is pleased to announce a partnership with Dancing Bonito Incorporated & SPARK Incorporated to bring Tokyo Conception to the blockchain.

Tokyo Conception is a mobile RPG game set in Tokyo in the aftermath of an ancient ritual that infested the metropolis with swathes of monsters. Players take the role of legendary beings, known as “Youkai'', in their quest to defeat the monsters and restore order to the world. Highly successful in its original release, Tokyo Conception has over 2.5 million downloads, with a peak of 100,000 daily active users, and 400,000 monthly active users.

In cooperation with Catheon Gaming, Dancing Bonito Incorporated & SPARK Incorporated will launch a blockchain enabled version of Tokyo Conception that will leverage its high quality existing build and sizable existing player base. The game will feature a full blockchain economy with token and NFT elements to empower all player types.

Dancing Bonito Incorporated & SPARK Incorporated founded by Japanese game industry specialists, are leveraging their collective experience in creating AAA games for PC, console, and smartphones at major game publishers with the intent to make a full-scale entry into the field of blockchain gaming.

Catheon Gaming actively searches the market for quality games with high entertainment value to bring on the blockchain. From SolChicks, Seoul Stars, Angrymals and Aotuverse, Onigiri to the more recently announced Prajna Gate and Stars End, the company’s portfolio has grown from one to 25 titles in less than 12 months and has many more titles currently in discussion.

William Wu, founder and co-CEO of Catheon Gaming said:

“Tokyo Conception is an incredibly high quality mobile game with a large existing player base. We are extremely excited to be working with the high quality teams from Dancing Bonito Incorporated and SPARK Incorporated to bring this game to the blockchain. The game was a hit in its initial release and we are confident we can bring it back better than it was before with a focus on empowering players leveraging the blockchain."

Dancing Bonito Incorporated & SPARK Incorporated Commented:

“We are thrilled about collaborating with Catheon Gaming in blockchain gaming and other areas. The Catheon Gaming team understands gaming products and Web3. They also have a one-stop blockchain game solution that can transfer our experience and capabilities in the game industry to the blockchain gaming market. We believe we can produce high-quality products together.“

About Catheon Gaming

Catheon Gaming, ranked by KPMG and HSBC as the No. 1 emerging blockchain giant in Asia–Pacific, is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment companies. Catheon Gaming is the only end-to-end platform providing world-class technical, publishing and partnership capabilities for the world’s leading game studios, companies and brands seeking to navigate their path into Web3. By being the partner of choice, Catheon Gaming has built the industry’s largest portfolio of blockchain games and one of the deepest ecosystems to achieve its goal of being able to revolutionize the way we play, live and earn.

Spark Incorporated

SPARK, founded in 2015, is engaged in development and sales of “SPARK GEAR”, the VFX production tool, as well as game publishing. SPARK GEAR is widely known as a proven VFX production tool that can deploy ultra-high-quality and extremely realistic 3D effects over multiple platforms. SPARK GEAR supports the middleware such as Unity and Unreal Engine, across iOS, Android, PlayStation5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. Its subsidiary, Spark Creative Inc., has deep expertise in game production ranging from production to planning. This includes the production of 2D/3D contents and VFX production. SPARK’s clients include some of the leading game companies globally. SPARK continues to build strategic alliances with a variety of firms, and focuses on the field of production of consumer games in addition to the smartphone apps.

Dancing Bonito Incorporated

DANCING BONITO is a company that strives to produce the world's best games. Its founding member has a wealth of experience of over 20 years, in planning, producing, and operating some of the highest quality games for major consumer and smartphone games companies. Utilizing their wealth of experience and skills & deep knowledge, DANCING BONITO is positioned to truly make a mark in Web 3.0 games.



