Oklahoma City Community College partners with NFL Alumni Association to offer educational opportunities

Oklahoma City, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) announced today a partnership with the Oklahoma Chapter of the National Football League Alumni Association to offer educational opportunities for former student athletes interested in completing a college degree.

“We are thrilled about this unique and innovative partnership with the Oklahoma Chapter of the NFL Alumni Association,” said OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones. “Assisting former athletes who desire to continue their educational journey connects to our mission for a stronger, more educated community, while also meeting the needs of business and industry leaders looking for an innovative workforce.”

OCCC advisors will work directly with athletes to develop a customized plan of study, incorporating general studies and prerequisites. After completing the OCCC program, participants will be eligible to continue their studies at a partner four-year university.

“The NFL Alumni Association is committed to creating educational opportunities and career pathways for former athletes who desire to complete their degrees,” said Adam Edwards, Degree Completion Ambassador for the Oklahoma Chapter of the NFL Alumni Association. “We are grateful to partner with Oklahoma City Community College, an organization that shares our commitment to helping people realize their educational dreams.”

About Oklahoma City Community College

Celebrating 50 years of providing unique educational opportunities for students in 2022, Oklahoma City Community College serves students preparing for college, working toward a degree or certificate or taking classes for personal enrichment. Approximately 17,000 students take courses offering college credit in more than 60 associate degree or certificate programs that lead to continued education at a four-year institution or entry into the workforce upon graduation. For more information, visit occc.edu.

About the Oklahoma Chapter of the NFL Alumni Association

Founded in 1967, the National Football League Alumni Association is the most well-known and well-respected retired player organization. A non-profit organization comprised mainly of retired National Football League players, coaches, professionals, cheerleaders, spouse and associate members. The focus of NFL Alumni is to serve, assist, and inform players in their post-NFL lives. The Association offers a variety of medical, financial, educational, and social programs to keep members and their families healthy, productive and connected. With our dual mission of “Caring For Our Own” and “Caring For Kids”, NFL Alumni is an advocate for all former players while also engaging them to give back to their communities by raising funds for youth charities. NFL Alumni members are organized into chapters around the country and with a history going back to 1967, the NFL Alumni’s fundraising efforts typically raise more than $1 million per year for charity. For more information, visit Oklahoma NFL Alumni Chapter

