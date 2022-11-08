SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates OYST, OUST, AGTC

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST)’s sale to Viatris Inc. for $11.00 per share in cash plus a contingent value right for a potential cash payment of up to $2.00 per share. If you are an Oyster Point shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST)’s merger with Velodyne Lidar, Inc. The transaction is expected to result in existing Velodyne and Ouster shareholders each owning approximately 50% of the combined company. If you are an Ouster shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC)’s sale to Syncona Limited for $0.34 per share in cash plus potential future aggregate cash payments of up to $0.73 per share pursuant to contingent value rights. If you are an Applied Genetic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

