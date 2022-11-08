Biometric PACs Leading from Front for Physical Access Control Systems, Says Fact.MR

Rockville, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report released by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the physical access control system (PACS) market is estimated at US$ 8.1 billion at present and is forecasted to expand briskly at a CAGR of 10.3% between 2022 and 2032.



The development of global smart cities is on the rise and is expected to cross US$ 500 billion by the end of 2022. As PACS are installed in residential and public spaces, companies are more likely to generate more revenue over time, including revenue from the sales of products, services, and data technology.

Post-pandemic, hospital numbers are growing around the world due to more robust healthcare infrastructure. Currently, there are around 7,250 hospitals in the United States, which are going digital to ensure patient safety. This has set the stage for PACS to grow at a double-digit rate in the healthcare sector.

Another aspect includes the rising need to maintain confidential information in different sectors, which is also driving the demand for PACS. Owing to technological developments in physical access control systems, demand for sustainable and robust technology is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The physical access control system market is projected to grow 2.4X by 2032.

The market expanded at 5.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under technology, card-based PACS lead the market with US$ 3.94 billion valuation in 2022.

North America heads the worldwide market with 21.2% share in 2021.

European countries are likely to represent 25.2% revenue share in 2022.

Revenue from PACS is expected to increase at CAGRs of 10% and 9.2%, respectively, in Europe and the Americas.

“Fingerprint recognition technology to provide a route for improved scaling of physical access control systems across commercial spaces,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Increasing Sales of Semiconductor Products Creating Traction for PACS

According to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) Organization, global sales of semiconductor products reached US$ 152.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022, representing a 13.3% growth. Because of the speed at which technology is developing, the United States is the top selling nation for semiconductors.

The employment of advanced technology in end-use industries has impacted semiconductor technology as well. The cost of maintaining a seamless supply chain across geographies has dramatically increased for businesses. Future expansion of PACS will also be attributed to the semiconductor industry, which is anticipated to respond favourably to the market. To this end, the market for physical access control systems will expand at a faster rate thanks to the semiconductor industry.

Market Developments

Globally, electronic components such as sensors are becoming more popular, leading to decline in their prices. In light of the fact that fingerprint biometric systems require sensors, this reduction in price has resulted in a decrease in overall costs. Therefore, market players are leveraging this decline in cost and offering services at lower rates.

Businesses and institutes are becoming smarter and more efficient when it comes to security due to Internet of Things (IoT) and information technology. Businesses gain measurable benefits from PACS devices while market players develop long-term partnerships with sectors to generate sustainable revenue streams. The potential prospects for this technology are in healthcare and institution end use. Thus, key companies are looking to diversify their offerings to gain an early mover advantage in this market.

Key Companies Profiled

United Technologies Corporation (Raytheon Technologies)

Honeywell Security

Allegion

Dormakaba Holdings

BOSCH

Johnson Controls International Plc

Paxton Access

Avigilon Corporation (Motorola Solutions)

Axis Communications

Assa Abloy

Brivo Systems LLC

Aiphone Co. Ltd.

3M Cogent Incorporation (Gemalto Cogent, Inc)

Acc-Time System Inc.

Iris Id, Inc

Cross Match Technology Inc.

Lumidigm, Inc (Hid Global Corporation

NEC Corporation

Secugen Corporation

Zvetco Biometrics LLC.

PACS Industry Research Segmentation

By Technology : Keypads-based PACs Card-based PACs Biometric PACs Fingerprint Recognition Face Recognition Voice Recognition Palm Recognition Iris Recognition





By Solution :

Hardware Software Services



By Sector : BFSI Healthcare Manufacturing Services, Communication & Media Retail and Other Corporate Transportation & Utilities Institution Residential





By Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





