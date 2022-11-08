Bill Browder, Co-Founder and CEO of Hermitage Capital Management Shared his Experiences at the 65th Annual Investment Dinner

Toronto, ON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night close to 800 professionals from Toronto’s investment community attended CFA Society Toronto’s annual marquee event - the 65th Annual Investment Dinner. Hosted at the Fairmont Royal York, this year’s event welcomed moderator, Mari Jensen, CFA, Vice Chair CFA Society Toronto, and our special guest, best-selling author, Bill Browder, Co-Founder and CEO of Hermitage Capital Management.

Keeping with tradition, members of the audience answered questions about the markets, predictions for the future and emerging work styles.

My ideal Work-From-Home / office split is

5 days in the office; the commute can’t stand in my way 16.79% 2-3 days in the office; enough to see my team and sometimes work in pajamas 45.04% 1-2 days in the office; enough to keep management off my back! 25.95% What office? We all work in the metaverse now 12.21%

What is the biggest macro risk in the markets today?

Inflation 32.39% Recession 25.63% Climate Change 7.32% China/Taiwan Escalation 12.68% Covid Resurgence 2.25% Russia-Ukraine war / Nuclear Threat 19.72%

Which asset class will outperform over the next year?

Bonds 20.45% Public Equities 25.56% Private Alternatives (Real Estate, Infrastructure) 20.45% Commodities (Oil, Metals, Agriculture) 16.61% Cash 11.82% Bitcoin...what else? 5.11%

Media contact:

Esther Filer, Marketing & Communications Specialist

CFA Society Toronto

Tel: 416.366.5755 X 235

media@cfatoronto.ca

About CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto is the largest Society in over 160 global financial markets representing the interests of more than 11,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

-30-

Attachment