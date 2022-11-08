Bill Browder, Co-Founder and CEO of Hermitage Capital Management Shared his Experiences at the 65th Annual Investment Dinner

Toronto, ON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night close to 800 professionals from Toronto’s investment community attended CFA Society Toronto’s annual marquee event - the 65th Annual Investment Dinner. Hosted at the Fairmont Royal York, this year’s event welcomed moderator, Mari Jensen, CFA, Vice Chair CFA Society Toronto, and our special guest, best-selling author, Bill Browder, Co-Founder and CEO of Hermitage Capital Management.
Keeping with tradition, members of the audience answered questions about the markets, predictions for the future and emerging work styles.
My ideal Work-From-Home / office split is
|5 days in the office; the commute can’t stand in my way
|16.79%
|2-3 days in the office; enough to see my team and sometimes work in pajamas
|45.04%
|1-2 days in the office; enough to keep management off my back!
|25.95%
|What office? We all work in the metaverse now
|12.21%
What is the biggest macro risk in the markets today?
|Inflation
|32.39%
|Recession
|25.63%
|Climate Change
|7.32%
|China/Taiwan Escalation
|12.68%
|Covid Resurgence
|2.25%
|Russia-Ukraine war / Nuclear Threat
|19.72%
Which asset class will outperform over the next year?
|Bonds
|20.45%
|Public Equities
|25.56%
|Private Alternatives (Real Estate, Infrastructure)
|20.45%
|Commodities (Oil, Metals, Agriculture)
|16.61%
|Cash
|11.82%
|Bitcoin...what else?
|5.11%
Media contact:
Esther Filer, Marketing & Communications Specialist
CFA Society Toronto
Tel: 416.366.5755 X 235
media@cfatoronto.ca
About CFA Society Toronto
Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto is the largest Society in over 160 global financial markets representing the interests of more than 11,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.
Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
-30-
Attachment