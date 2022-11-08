Dermatologist Dr. Ellen Turner Receives Allergan Medical Institute® (AMI) Designation

Allergan Master Injector Dr. Ellen Turner Has Met Rigorous Criteria to Earn High-Level Cosmetic Injector Certification



DALLAS, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Double board-certified dermatologist and Allergan Medical Institute Facial Aesthetics Injector Trainer Dr. Ellen Turner, who provides a full spectrum of dermatology in the Dallas area, has completed extensive training in injectables and has achieved outstanding credentials in the field.

As of this year, after years of extensive training, Dr. Turner earned an Allergan Medical Institute® (AMI) designation, demonstrating her remarkable level of skill and knowledge as a practitioner. Designees must meet very strict requirements—including spending more than 10,000 hours practicing techniques, performing thousands of injections, and demonstrating a high level of skill with cosmetic injection techniques involving both cannulas and needles—to qualify for this high-level certification. There are more than 100,000 injectors in the United States, but only 500 AMI Facial Aesthetics trainers are selected for this prestigious position.

Allergan Medical Institute aims to enhance patient results and provide advanced, science-backed, expert-approved medical education to healthcare professionals worldwide. At her Dallas area-based dermatology office, Dr. Ellen Turner provides a complete selection of medical and cosmetic dermatology services for patients and prefers a holistic approach to medicine that takes the general health condition of the patient into account rather than only the skin itself.

Some of the most popular treatments at her practice include neurotoxins and facial fillers. Neurotoxins such as BOTOX® are highly effective at softening expression wrinkles by relaxing expressive facial muscles, while facial fillers are gels that are injected beneath the surface to add volume and reduce static wrinkles. It’s always important to choose an injector who has skill, experience, and is certified to provide these treatments.

Dr. Ellen Turner makes a point of offering the most modern, in-demand technology and advanced techniques available in dermatology. She is proud to be an Allergan Medical Institute Injector, having completed a training in 2014 under Dr. Mauricio De Maio, and served as one of three injectors at the Allergan AMI Master Class under Dr. Deborah Sherman in 2021. She recently attended the MD Codes™ EDGE Tour held by distinguished Brazilian plastic surgeon Dr. Mauricio de Maio to learn about advanced techniques and strategies for BOTOX® and the family of Juvéderm® facial fillers based on the MD Codes Immersion program. She also attended the AMI Ignite program to launch the newest Juvederm® product, Volux™, a filler approved for jawline contouring.

Want to learn more? Contact the Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner for advice about facial aesthetic treatments and choosing the right provider. Call 214-373-7546 or submit a contact form to reach out to the team and request a consultation.