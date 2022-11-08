Physicians' Education Resource Announces Inaugural International Congress on Pediatric Oncology Scheduled for Dec. 16

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians' Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), a top educational resource for health care professionals across all specialties to advance patient care, today announced that it will host a new annual continuing medical education (CME) conference, the International Congress of Pediatric Oncology, on Dec. 16. Conducted virtually, the inaugural conference will explore advances in treatment strategies that have changed the landscape and expanded the arsenal of available agents – including chemotherapeutic, immunotherapeutic and targeted – for treating pediatric patients. Registration is now open.



The International Congress of Pediatric Oncology will feature expert updates and interpretation of clinical trial data across a variety of tumor subspecialties pertinent to pediatric cancer. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about emerging therapeutics, novel approaches with currently available agents, ongoing clinical trials and other clinically relevant developments in pediatric oncology care.

“Our new CME conference is a key opportunity for pediatric oncologists, hematologists, nurses, pharmacists and patient advocates to stay updated on the latest advancements in a rapidly evolving field,” said Jim Palatine, president of PER®. “We’re proud to introduce the International Congress of Pediatric Oncology to our event lineup and help health care professionals improve outcomes in pediatric and adolescent/young adult patients with cancer.”

Upon completion of this conference, participants will be able to:

Appraise best practices in the evaluation of mutational signatures and relevant biomarkers to inform the management of oncologic conditions in pediatric patients

Summarize the results of recent clinical trials concerning the use of immunotherapy, targeted therapy and/or chemotherapy across pediatric oncology

Relate current best practices for the identification and management of potential short-term and long-term complications of therapy and disease sequelae in pediatric oncology, integrating best practices for management of these complications

Select appropriate strategies for the management of patients given specific clinical scenarios based on the latest clinical data and best practices

PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. This activity has been approved for AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™.

The International Congress of Pediatric Oncology is supported by educational grants from Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Seagen Inc.

To learn more about the virtual conference and register to attend, visit the International Congress of Pediatric Oncology website.

About Physicians' Education Resource®

Physicians' Education Resource®, LLC (PER®) is committed to advancing patient care through professional education. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and approved as a nursing continuing education provider by the California Board of Registered Nursing (CBRN), PER® is the educational resource of choice for live and online activities for health care professionals across all specialties. Based on identified needs and practice gaps, PER® provides high quality, evidence-based activities featuring leading national and international faculty with a focus on practice changing advances and standards of care in treatment and disease management. Activities may also include topics on emerging strategies currently under investigation, supportive care, diagnosis and staging, prevention, screening and early detection, and practice management.

PER® plans, develops, implements and evaluates educational activities using a wide variety of formats targeted to the needs of the health care providers we serve. Our CME/CE-certified activities enable health care providers, including physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and pharmacists to remain current and responsive to advances in medical care, from diagnosis through treatment, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes.