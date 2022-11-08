The Meadows by Toll Brothers in Lake Forest, Calif. Announces Grand Opening of 18 New Model Homes

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it has unveiled 18 new model homes across multiple collections of homes at The Meadows, an amenity-rich luxury master-planned community in Lake Forest, California. The new professionally decorated model homes, which attracted thousands of visitors during opening weekend, feature the latest design styles and trends, beautiful architecture, and popular modern and modern farmhouse exteriors.

Already over 50% sold out, The Meadows is a highly sought-after master-planned community in a prime location in the heart of Orange County. The community will include over 500 residences once complete, and feature an expansive resort-style recreation center, two large public parks, five pocket parks, and dog parks throughout the community.

Offering six distinct new home collections at The Oaks, The Willows, The Parklands, The Evergreens, The Redwoods, and The Magnolias, home buyers at The Meadows can choose from 23 modern and contemporary home designs, with pricing ranging from $1.5 to $2.2 million. Designed for exceptional living with no Mello-Roos, homes at The Meadows feature 2 to 3 stories, 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and range from approximately 1,900 to 3,600 square feet, with an array of personalization options available. Open floor plans offer effortless entertaining opportunities and include well-appointed kitchens with spacious islands, sophisticated primary bedroom suites with spa-like bathrooms, as well as flexible spaces such as offices, dens, game rooms, and more.

“We are excited to grand open another beautiful community in Lake Forest, and our new models at The Meadows are truly something special,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “We look forward to the grand opening of our recreation center at The Meadows, anticipated for summer of 2023, so that buyers can experience these exceptional new home designs alongside the incredible onsite resort-style amenities.”

Community amenities include a large recreation center, two pools, two spas, 12 acres of parks, dog parks, sports fields, and basketball, pickleball, and volleyball courts. Homeowners will also have access to over 10 acres of dedicated open space and trails connecting to the Serrano Creek regional trails system.

Centrally located in Lake Forest between Bake and Rancho Parkway, this location offers an ideal neighborhood setting with convenient access to freeways, upscale shopping, and top-rated restaurants. Nearby peaceful rolling hills are perfect for hiking and biking over miles of open space, while the Orange County beaches are only a short drive away for a day of family fun. Los Angeles and San Diego counties are also within driving distance from the community.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to schedule a visit to tour the new model homes at The Meadows by Toll Brothers, visit TheMeadowsLakeForest.com or call 866-232-1631.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

