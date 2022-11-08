VOCOVISION ANNOUNCES 65% YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH, NEW TELEPRACTICE ASSESSMENT MODEL AT NATIONAL CONVENTION

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VocoVision, a leading telepractice provider for U.S. schools, today announced its record 65% year-over-year growth in providing speech-language therapy services and presence at the 2022 American Speech-Hearing Association (ASHA) Convention taking place Nov. 17-19 in New Orleans, LA. At booth #510, members of VocoVision’s clinical and sales teams will showcase the tools and initiatives that helped the company grow and now serve thousands of schools nationwide.

“Our continued momentum speaks to the significant demand of highly-qualified speech-language pathologists and the students who need them the most,” said Jessica Marlow, managing director at VocoVision. “Through our platform, VocoVision connects speech-language pathologists to students with communication needs throughout the country. This allows us to provide students with the speech services they need to meet their goals regardless of location.”

At ASHA, VocoVision will showcase resources for effectively delivering speech-language pathology services and its social media campaign aimed towards recruiting speech-language pathologists (SLPs) to teletherapy work. Highlights include:

Interprofessional Model for Telepractice Assessment

Melissa White, M.A., CCC-SLP, director of clinical services at VocoVision, and Taína Jiménez-López SLP.D., CCC-SLP, will present REACH: An Interprofessional Model for Telepractice Assessments. The framework guides clinicians conducting a comprehensive remote assessment by evaluating five key considerations: Responsible, Environment, Assessment, Collaboration and Holistic. Its authors are White and Jiménez-López alongside VocoVision clinical team members Dr. Pedro Olvera and Dr. Kathryn Steele.

The presentation takes place on Friday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. at screen #128 in CC/Hall B1. Following the presentation, VocoVision representatives will be available to answer questions and provide additional information.

Anything is Remotely Possible Campaign

At the convention, VocoVision will spotlight its efforts to raise awareness about SLP telepractice and its role in meeting the growing need for speech-language services in schools. VocoVision collaborated with SLPs to inspire passionate, forward-thinking and licensed professionals to explore remote opportunities. SLPs spread the message by creating and sharing original content across social media platforms. The Anything is Remotely Possible campaign is expected to reach an audience of more than 200,000.

To learn more about VocoVision, visit booth #510 at the 2022 ASHA Convention or at vocovision.com.

About VocoVision

Founded in 2011, VocoVision’s mission is to find imaginative solutions to ensure that education and special services are more accessible. VocoVision offers a state-of-the-art network that makes it possible for schools and school districts to connect with highly qualified educators and therapists in any part of the country. VocoVision teleservice solutions empower students to experience the face-to-face connections they need to break down barriers and go further than they ever imagined. For more information, visit vocovision.com.