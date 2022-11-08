YMAB INVESTIGATION: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Investors in Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm’s Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.



Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Y-mAbs’ past assurances that its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for I-omburtamab for the treatment of central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases in pediatric patients with neuroblastoma was “on track.”

Y-mAbs’ assurances came into serious question on Oct. 26, 2022, when briefing documents posted to the FDA website identified FDA scientists’ concerns about the totality of evidence submitted by Y-mAbs in support of its BLA and cited three key efficacy issues.

The briefing documents detail the FDA’s efforts to facilitate Y-mAbs’ clinical development of I-omburtamab and pertinent drug development and regulatory history. Among them: (1) on Oct. 2, 2020 the FDA issued a Refuse to File (“RTF”) letter notifying Y-mAbs that the BLA did not contain substantial evidence consisting of adequate and well-controlled investigations that I-omburtamab is safe and effective; (2) on Mar. 31, 2022, Y-mAbs elected to resubmit the BLA without reaching an agreement with the FDA on the content of the application; and, (3) on Oct. 2, 2022, the FDA issued another RTF letter and explained that the FDA had previously met with Y-mAbs multiple times to discuss the issues outlined in this RTF letter and to reach agreement on how to address each issue.

This news drove the price of Y-mAbs shares crashing 27% lower on Oct. 26, 2022, wiping out over $180 million of shareholder value.

Then, on Oct. 28, 2022, Y-mAbs announced that the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 16 to 0 that the company had not provided sufficient evidence to conclude that I-omburtamab improves overall survival.

This news drove the price of Y-mAbs shares down almost 60% lower on Oct. 31, 2022, wiping out another $232 million of shareholder value.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Y-mAbs may have misled investors about data submitted in support of its BLA and the commercial prospects for I-omburtamab,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

