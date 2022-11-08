The Bonavia Group introduces new strategies for crypto investment

San Diego, CA, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bonavia Group is a crypto investment platform that facilitates its users with various techniques. In the latest expansion, the company has improvised its crypto investment strategies and made them available for everyone.

The newly introduced strategies by The Bonavia Group facilitate its users with all kinds of options to invest. While it focuses on Blue Chip Cryptocurrencies, they also try to play all the latest Altcoins. When John Bonavia, the founder of The Bonavia Group, started taking Crypto more seriously, he dabbled in low market cap coins. People can still find him Investing in BTC, ETH, and ADA.

All the company’s competition lives in the past. It focuses on non-fungible tokens, the blockchain, specifically ETH. Every person 5-10 years from now that isn't using social media, TikTok, or getting familiar with what the blockchain is and creating future opportunities for their clients, is irrelevant and will no longer be anyone's competition in the next coming years. None, the less The Bonavia Group or any groups.

The process includes the following steps:

Get Funding: The Bonavia Group is Bringing suitable Funding to its clients according to their requirements. They meet with clients one on one every week via zoom to teach the ins and outs of Crypto and how to leverage yourself with no upfront cash. People are asked to sign up, follow along, and ask questions about why the company does what they do. The Boniva Group also provides a service where the team will teach and guides its clients on every step of the process, helping them gear up and become all-around better investor in the crypto market.

Connect: Intending users can book a schedule according to their requirements.

John Bonavia expresses his views about the new development in his company by stating,

John Bonavia

About John Bonavia

John Bonavia is a former actor who has become an emerging crypto analyst. He takes risks and acknowledges himself as a thrill seeker. He is facilitating his clients with his newly created crypto platform, The Bonavia Group. Currently, he is located in San Diego, California.

Furthermore, he has utilized his network of people from his childhood acting career to pursue his current business endeavors. As a true entrepreneur – he found an opportunity in the people surrounding him. He focuses on starting a business or pursuing any personal goal and is often more accessible with the help of others. It's just a matter of connecting with the right ones. That's why he's become a crypto expert.





