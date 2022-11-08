Continuously Increasing Production & Consumption of Poultry Meat Stimulating Demand for Poultry Processing Machinery: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the expected valuation of the global poultry processing equipment market is 5.8 billion for 2032-end, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2032.



Live poultry is processed with the objective of making raw poultry products fit for consumption by human beings. Technological advancements in poultry processing methods are likely to play a pivotal role in the expansion of the global market. Mechanization of the methods used for the manufacturing process has also decreased expenses on labor and helps improve the safety and quality of meat.

Download Sample Copy of This Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7830

There is a wide variety of ingredients, such as fat, protein, and water that are available in meat. Furthermore, meat processing techniques provide assistance to extend the shelf life of different food products. These processes are also helpful to enhance the flavor of food products and improve the preparation process. Ducks, especially chickens, and turkeys are treated with poultry processing equipment. Human beings can easily digest high-protein food. These food items are prepared from the skeletal muscle and contain certain minerals, lipids, phosphorus, vitamins, and amino acids.

Picking and tumbling, boning and skinning, fighting, killing and slaughtering, and other procedures are generally included in poultry processing equipment.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of poultry processing equipment are likely to progress at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2032.

The chicken segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2032.

Valuation of poultry processing equipment is estimated to reach US$ 5.8 billion by 2032-end.

The killing & defeathering segment is likely to progress at a CAGR of 5% through 2032.

“Increasing awareness about health concerns along with rising consumption of high protein-rich food around the world is estimated to generate new sales opportunities for poultry processing equipment manufacturers over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Increasing Focus on Nutrition Needs by Poultry Industry

The conversion of feed into various food products, such as eggs and meat, results in a disproportionately high requirement for nutrients in the chicken business. In addition, a lack of several necessary aminoalkanoic acids is likely to cause growth retardation, instances of abnormal behaviour like feather picking, and decreased egg production.

A diet with insufficient nutrition can have negative impacts on poultry health as well as the environment, including an increase in laughing gas emissions associated to manure. It might have a harmful effect on the environment. Consequently, it is crucial to keep protein requirements in balance in order to promote environmental sustainability and production.

Poultry concentrate is becoming more and more popular as a result of its nutrient enrichment. Minerals and multivitamins, such as phosphorus, vitamins, salt, protein, methionine, calcium, lysine, and some other minerals, are frequently found in poultry concentrate. Additionally, these ingredients are combined with a variety of grains, including maize and soybean flour, to create feed products.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7830

Winning Strategy

The market for poultry processing equipment sees leading players’ dominance of market share, strong product portfolio, and strategic decisions being made.

For instance,

JBT, on June 3, 2019, announced its acquisition of Prime Equipment Group, Inc. This initiative is helpful for the company to provide high-quality services and products to its consumers.



Key Companies Profiled

Baader Group

Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V.

Cantrell Gainco Group, Inc.

Brower Equipment

JBT Corporation

CTB Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corporation



Supportive Government Initiatives for Poultry Processing in North America

Based on geographic regions, the global market for poultry processing equipment is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to increasing government backing for the expansion of the poultry processing industry in the region, the North American region is most likely to hold a dominant position in the worldwide market among these.

The regional market is subject to strict government restrictions that guarantee the quality of food goods. The need for chicken processing equipment in the local market is also anticipated to rise as customer preferences for value-added foods that are packed with high protein and low fat shift.

Get Free Access of Complete Report – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7830

Segmentation of Poultry Processing Equipment Industry Research

By Product: Chicken Other Types





By Equipment:

Killing & Defeathering Deboning & Skinning Cut-ups Marinating & Tumbling Evisceration Other Equipment





By Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global poultry processing equipment market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of product type (chicken, other types) and equipment (killing & defeathering, deboning & skinning, cut-ups, marinating & tumbling, evisceration, other equipment), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA)

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Poultry Probiotics Market: The poultry industry has become an essential economic activity in several countries. In large-scale raising facilities, wherein stressful circumstances poultry is exposed, problems pertaining to diseases and rotting of environmental conditions usually occur and results ending up severe economic losses.

Poultry Feed Market: The global poultry feed market is estimated at USD 122.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 225.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032. The global poultry feed market is likely to create an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 102.4 Billion by the end of 2032. The global poultry feed market holds ~26% of the global animal feed market.

Processed Cheese Market: In FY 2021, the processed cheese market reached a valuation of US$ 17.76 Billion, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 18.51 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 4.2% CAGR, reaching US$ 27.92 Billion.

MFGM Ingredients Market: The global MFGM ingredients market is valued at US$ 96.1 million in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 9.3% to reach US$ 234.4 million by the end of 2032. Europe is expected to lead the global market for milk fat globule membrane (MFGM) ingredients and account for 30.3% market share by the end of 2032.

Sensory Additives Market: The global sensory additives market is currently valued at US$ 23.4 billion and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% to grow to US$ 36 billion by the end of 2032. Sales of sensory additives will account for more than 20% share of the global food additives market over the next ten years.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583