NOVARC TECHNOLOGIES AND LINCOLN ELECTRIC PARTNER TO EXPAND NOVARC’S AUTOMATED PIPE WELDING SOLUTION

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarc Technologies Inc. (“Novarc”), a full-stack robotics company specializing in the design and commercialization of collaborative robots (“cobots”) and AI-based machine vision solutions for autonomous welding, announced today that it is partnering with Lincoln Electric, the leading global manufacturer of advanced arc welding solutions and automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, to expand Novarc’s automated cobot pipe welding solutions.

As part of the partnership, Novarc will integrate Lincoln Electric’s welding technologies, including Lincoln’s patented Surface Tension Transfer® (STT®) root pass technology and HyperFill® twin wire MIG welding solutions into Novarc’s automated cobot pipe welding solution. Additionally, Lincoln Electric will promote Novarc’s Spool Welding Robot (SWR) for automated cobot process pipe welding.

“We are excited to collaborate with Lincoln Electric on the development and marketing of our Spool Welding Robot®(SWR) and other new products in robotics and AI. Lincoln Electric is an established brand renowned as a global manufacturer of arc welding solutions, and this new partnership is a natural evolution of our relationship to provide our collective clients with the leading automated cobot pipe welding technology solutions,” said Soroush Karimzadeh, CEO of Novarc Technologies. “Our SWR solution has generated over a 400 percent productivity increase for clients in industries such as contract manufacturing and shipbuilding and we expect our collaboration with Lincoln Electric to expand upon leading joint solutions such as SWR+HyperFill will drive added value for customers,” Karimzadeh stated.

“We look forward to collaborating with Novarc to advance the most innovative and productive automated cobot welding and fabrication solutions for the process pipe industry,” said Bruce Chantry, Vice President, Marketing of Lincoln Electric. “We expect this partnership will deliver pipe fabricators a high quality automated solution with efficient, high-deposition welds and unmatched speed to help expedite project timelines.”

Novarc’s SWR solution revolutionized pipe welding when it was introduced in 2017, by automating pipe welding and paving the way for the introduction of cobots in the welding industry. The SWR works alongside a human operator, to increase productivity, weld quality and consistency, and customers typically achieve a six to 18-month return on investment.

Novarc has experienced significant growth in the past three years; doubling the number of team members, and SWR sales this year. The agreement with Lincoln Electric, will allow Novarc to further collaborate on more products, including incorporating AI and machine learning, which is expected to continue the growth trajectory.

About Novarc Technologies Inc:

Novarc Technologies is a full-stack robotics company specializing in the design and commercialization of cobots andAI-based machine vision solutions for autonomous welding. Novarc’s Spool Welding Robot (SWR) is the world’s first of its kind in pipe welding applications. As a proven pioneer in the field, Novarc has dedicated a team of engineers and scientists to solve challenging welding automation problems that improve customers’ bottom line.

Visit novarctech.com.

About Lincoln Electric:

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com

Attachment