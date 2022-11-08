HeadBox Provides Venues With Greater Access to the Leads They Want With Recently Updated Software

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the leading event tech platform in Australia, HeadBox makes it easy for event bookers and venues to connect. Streamlining the process, HeadBox enables function venues Brisbane wide to work more efficiently and productively through its Lead Feed platform.

According to HeadBox, Lead Feed provides venues with access to a live feed of relevant leads with the ability to book them how they want to, commission free. Enabling function rooms Brisbane wide to be proactive rather than reactive, Lead Feed generates strong brand awareness with new audiences and provides easy lead qualification.

HeadBox's latest product update for Lead Feed allows venues to filter their leads ensuring accuracy and relevancy in their feeds. With the ability to filter their feed by location, day of the week and minimum spends, venues will be better positioned to fill up their bookings as the peak season approaches. With many venues keen to secure bookings throughout the week, HeadBox says the latest Lead Feed update gives any function room Brisbane wide the opportunity to access mid-week event briefs.

Key highlights of the HeadBox Lead Feed update include six new filter attributes, so venues can tailor their feed to suit their needs. Venues can also create and manage multiple filters, allowing them to source the leads they want, when they want them, plus they can easily switch between the filters. Only relevant leads will be shown to the venue, cutting through the noise and saving them time as they only need to interact with opportunities that work for them.

With customisable notifications, venues can now activate instant notifications per filter and these alerts can be sent to one or more specific venue team members, ensuring they never miss a relevant lead again. HeadBox explains that in the competitive event space, staying ahead of the competition is critical. With instant, customisable notifications, venues can be the first to respond to fresh leads for venue hire Brisbane wide, increasing their chances of securing the booking.

To learn more about Lead Feed and standing out when bookers are searching for function rooms hire Brisbane wide, contact HeadBox.

Contact Information:

Headbox AU

Marketing Manager

press@headbox.com



Related Images











Image 1: HeadBox





Brisbane









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment