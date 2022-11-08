Waste Expo Australia Returns to Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste Expo Australia is returning to Melbourne this month, bringing together the country's key solution providers in the waste management, recycling and sustainability sectors. According to Waste Sense, provider of the leading waste management services Melbourne-wide, the two-day conference is expected to attract more than 2,000 attendees, including customers and suppliers from across the country.

Boasting a comprehensive conference program, Waste Expo Australia 2022 features more than 60 sessions and 100 expert speakers discussing industry developments, approaches to waste and actions to support Australia's transition to a circular economy.

Waste Sense explains that the free-to-attend conference gives attendees the opportunity to engage in discussions surrounding the waste management and resource recovery sector in Australia.

Topics outlined in the 2022 program include local government, circular economy and waste innovation, policy and regulation, food and organic waste, landfill and more. Presented across four stages, speakers include Hon Lily D'Ambrosio MP, Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, Minister for Solar Homes, Victorian Government, Head of Recycling Victoria, Tony Circelli and CEO of EPA Victoria, Lee Miezis.

Waste Expo Australia was launched to provide a platform dedicated to advancing best practices in waste management and making a positive difference to the environment and community. A key focus of this year's conference is learning how to transform the way the community uses materials, ensuring effective recovery and reducing waste sent to landfills.

Held over two days from Oct. 26-27 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, Waste Expo Australia is a must-attend event for industry professionals as well as those with an interest in environmental protection and ensuring a sustainable future for all, says Waste Sense.

From general waste to recycling, Waste Sense has every kind of waste covered, helping businesses save time, money and landfill amounts with a single point of contact for all their waste needs. Partnered with leading waste disposal companies, Waste Sense uses its extensive buying power to provide the most cost-effective services for all waste types across all industries. To learn more and get a quote from the leaders in waste management Melbourne-wide, contact Waste Sense.

