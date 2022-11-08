Array Technologies, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022 – Delivers record revenue of $515 million and the fourth consecutive quarter of gross margin improvement

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights



Revenue of $515.0 million

Net income to common stockholders of $28.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $55.4 million

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (1) of $0.18

of $0.18 Executed contracts and awarded orders at September 30, 2022 totaling $1.8 billion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array” or “the Company”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“In the third quarter we had record setting revenue of $515.0 million which represented an increase of 173% from the prior year and an organic increase of 112%. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $55.4 million which was a $59.3 million improvement from the prior year and is reflective of not only our volume growth, but also our continued gross margin expansion. Gross margin for the quarter was 15.6% which is comprised of a 16.0% gross margin in our legacy Array segment and 14.2% in our STI segment and marks our fourth consecutive quarter of margin improvement,” said Kevin Hostetler, Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, as we had previously forecasted, during the quarter we produced $102.0 million of free cash flow which allowed us to fully pay down our revolving credit facility. At quarter-end we had access to $166.6 million of the revolving facility in addition to $62.8 million of cash on hand for total liquidity of $229 million, excluding the $100 million of additional preferred share availability. This significant improvement from the prior quarter is another key step in solidifying our balance sheet as we prepare for continued growth. Overall, our performance in the third quarter demonstrates not only the strength of customer demand for our product and service offerings, but also the continued effects of our focused efforts to improve our operational execution in all aspects of the business.”

Mr. Hostetler continued, “In the last few months we also debuted two new product offerings in the U.S. - the STI H250 and the Array OmniTrack. These product launches enable us to provide even greater site and weather flexibility at a time when the adoption of utility-scale solar is poised to expand to many new geographic locations. With our full suite of products and the strength of our domestic supply chain, we believe we are incredibly well positioned to take advantage of the secular growth that is on the horizon due, in part, to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (“IRA”).”

“While we do expect to see meaningful growth from the IRA, it is important to recognize that there is still much that is unknown about the final form of this Act. This makes it challenging to quantify specific revenue growth and the impacts to our margins at this time. We understand that arriving at a conclusion on these elements as quickly as possible is important; however, it is equally important to ensure that a thoughtful and well-balanced evaluation of all the provisions occurs. So, to that end, we will continue to actively participate in the processes established by the various governmental agencies tasked to implement it and work with our customers and suppliers to ensure the best outcome for the solar industry in general and Array specifically.” concluded Mr. Hostetler.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue increased 173% to $515.0 million, compared to $188.7 million for the prior-year period, driven by the acquisition of STI Norland which contributed revenue of $114.6 million and strong organic growth within our legacy Array business. Excluding the impact of the acquisition, revenue was up $211.8 million, or 112%, driven by both an increase in the total number of MWs shipped and an increase in ASP.

Gross profit increased 1260% to $80.2 million compared to $5.9 million in the prior year period, driven by the increase in volume both from the acquisition of STI as well as our organic growth. Gross margin increased to 15.6% from 3.1% driven by a larger portion of higher priced contracts and the addition of STI.

Operating expenses increased to $61.7 million compared to $25.4 million during the same period in the prior year. The higher expense is primarily related to a $17.4 million increase in amortization expense related to the STI acquisition. The remaining increase represents the additional operating expenses from the STI business as well as higher headcount related costs to support the Company’s growth.

Net income to common stockholders was $28.6 million compared to a net loss of $33.0 million during the same period in the prior year, and basic and diluted income per share were $0.19 compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.25 during the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $55.4 million, compared to a $3.9 million loss for the prior-year period.

Adjusted net income was $28.0 million compared to adjusted net loss of $11.8 million during the same period in the prior year and adjusted basic and diluted adjusted net income per share was $0.18 compared to adjusted diluted net loss per share of $0.09 during the same period in the prior year.

Executed Contracts and Awarded Orders

Total executed contracts and awarded orders at September 30, 2022 were $1.8 billion, with $1.4 billion from our Array Legacy Operations segment and $0.4 billion from STI Norland. The $1.8 billion represents an increase of 77% from September 30, 2021.

Amended 10-Q for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Today the Company filed an 8-K and an amended Form 10Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The restatement was due to (i) an accounting error caused by a clerical error in the sales order entry process for a contract value which overstated revenue and gross profit, and (ii) a consolidation error that resulted in the misclassification of foreign subsidiary personnel costs within General and Administrative (“G&A”) expense instead of Cost of Revenue on the income statement. The total income statement impact of these two errors for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was a reduction of revenue and adjusted EBTIDA of $5.1 million, a reduction of gross profit of $7.4 million, a reduction of G&A of $2.4 million and a reduction of net income of $2.4 million. These errors have no impact on the Company’s reported cashflow from operations and does not cause non-compliance with any financial covenants as of June 30th.

For more information regarding these errors please refer to the Form 8-K as well as the explanatory note in our Form 10-Q/A.



Full Year 2022 Guidance

For the year ending December 31, 2022, the Company updates it expectations to:

Revenue to be in the range of $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion





Adjusted EBITDA (2) to be in the range of $122.0 million to $132.0 million





(2) A reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per share, which are forward-looking measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, is not provided because we are unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a quantitative reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the components of the applicable GAAP measures and non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. The GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as non-cash share-based compensation, revaluation of the fair-value of our contingent consideration, and the tax effect of such items, in addition to other items we have historically excluded from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per share. We expect to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of these non-GAAP measures and may also exclude other similar items that may arise in the future (collectively, “non-GAAP adjustments”). The decisions and events that typically lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments are inherently unpredictable as to if or when they may occur. As such, for our 2022 outlook, we have not included estimates for these items and are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This presentation includes certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus (i) interest expense, (ii) other (income) expense, (iii) income tax expense (benefit), (iv) depreciation expense, (v) amortization of intangibles, (vi) equity-based compensation, (vii) remeasurement of the fair value of contingent consideration, (viii) certain acquisition related costs, (ix) certain legal expense, and (x) other costs. We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) less preferred dividends and accretion plus (i) amortization of intangibles, (ii) amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (iii) preferred dividend accretion, (iv) equity-based compensation, (v) remeasurement of the fair value of contingent consideration, (vi) certain legal expense, (viii) certain acquisition related costs, (ix) other costs, and (x) income tax (expense) benefit of adjustments. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding special items (“non-GAAP”) is included within this presentation. We calculate net income (loss) per share as net income (loss) to common shareholders divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding for the applicable period and we define Adjusted Net Income (as detailed above) per share as Adjusted Net Income divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding for the applicable period.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader’s understanding of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Among other limitations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; do not reflect income tax expense or benefit; and other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income differently than we do, which limits their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income on a supplemental basis. You should review the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Array Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,778 $ 367,670 Accounts receivable, net 485,174 236,009 Inventories, net 269,775 205,653 Income tax receivables 12,765 9,052 Prepaid expenses and other 41,309 33,649 Total current assets 871,801 852,033 Property, plant and equipment, net 20,024 10,692 Goodwill 359,629 69,727 Other intangible assets, net 384,084 174,753 Deferred tax assets 18,785 9,345 Other assets 27,502 26,429 Total assets $ 1,681,825 $ 1,142,979 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 199,358 $ 91,392 Accounts payable - related party 478 610 Accrued expenses and other 91,102 38,494 Accrued warranty reserve 4,237 3,192 Income tax payable 10,587 60 Deferred revenue 154,692 99,575 Current portion of contingent consideration — 1,773 Current portion of debt 47,686 4,300 Other current liabilities 4,981 5,909 Total current liabilities 513,121 245,305 Long-term liabilities Deferred tax liability 74,139 — Contingent consideration, net of current portion 7,113 12,804 Other long-term liabilities 9,113 5,557 Long-term warranty 3,852 — Long-term debt, net of current portion 725,109 711,056 Total long-term liabilities 819,326 729,417 Total liabilities 1,332,447 974,722 Commitments and Contingencies Series A Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock of $0.001 par value - 500,000 authorized; 400,000 and 350,000 shares issued as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; liquidation preference of $400.0 million and $350.0 million as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 287,561 237,462 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Preferred stock of $0.001 par value - 4,500,000 shares authorized; none issued as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock of $0.001 par value - 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 150,334,261 and 135,026,940 shares issued as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 150 135 Additional paid-in capital 392,862 202,562 Accumulated deficit (258,360 ) (271,902 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (72,835 ) — Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 61,817 (69,205 ) Total liabilities, redeemable perpetual preferred stock and stockholders’ equity $ 1,681,825 $ 1,142,979





Array Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 515,024 $ 188,686 $ 1,235,475 $ 633,442 Cost of revenue 434,801 182,789 1,088,719 560,872 Gross profit 80,223 5,897 146,756 72,570 Operating expenses General and administrative 38,911 18,493 107,881 58,279 Contingent consideration (572 ) 936 (5,981 ) 1,071 Depreciation and amortization 23,364 5,984 70,405 17,949 Total operating expenses 61,703 25,413 172,305 77,299 Income (loss) from operations 18,520 (19,516 ) (25,549 ) (4,729 ) Other income (expense) Other expense, net (399 ) (297 ) (27 ) (497 ) Legal settlement 42,750 — 42,750 — Foreign currency gain (loss) (159 ) — 1,968 — Interest expense (8,746 ) (13,109 ) (23,709 ) (28,769 ) Total other income (expense) 33,446 (13,406 ) 20,982 (29,266 ) Income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense 51,966 (32,922 ) (4,567 ) (33,995 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 11,144 (5,361 ) (18,109 ) (5,493 ) Net income (loss) 40,822 (27,561 ) 13,542 (28,502 ) Preferred dividends and accretion 12,257 5,479 36,045 5,479 Net income (loss) to common shareholders $ 28,565 $ (33,040 ) $ (22,503 ) $ (33,981 ) Income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.19 $ (0.25 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.26 ) Diluted $ 0.19 $ (0.25 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average number of common shares Basic 150,322 130,955 149,604 128,315 Diluted 151,382 130,955 149,604 128,315





Array Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (continued)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) 40,822 (27,561 ) $ 13,542 $ (28,502 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by, (used in) operating activities: Provision for (recovery of) bad debts 150 (23 ) 660 (574 ) Deferred tax expense (10,944 ) (6,498 ) (30,928 ) (7,036 ) Depreciation and amortization 23,628 6,490 71,207 19,454 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,717 8,535 5,003 13,653 Equity-based compensation 4,205 2,239 11,677 11,706 Contingent consideration (572 ) 936 (5,981 ) 1,071 Warranty provision 3,126 (120 ) 4,341 305 Provision for inventory obsolescence (2,742 ) (582 ) (2,333 ) 654 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition Accounts receivable (32,488 ) (20,447 ) (139,036 ) (50,840 ) Inventories 62,918 (34,878 ) (14,273 ) (55,321 ) Income tax receivables 3,452 440 (3,610 ) 9,676 Prepaid expenses and other 11,522 (6,596 ) 11,146 (5,770 ) Accounts payable (32,440 ) 3,326 42,205 1,948 Accounts payable - related party — — (132 ) (1,622 ) Accrued expenses and other 37,915 12,224 41,271 1,683 Warranty payments (373 ) — (373 ) — Income tax payable 10,168 629 2,951 (8,185 ) Lease liabilities (2,786 ) 269 1,914 337 Deferred revenue (12,491 ) 29,889 34,772 (68,474 ) Net cash provided by, (used in) operating activities 104,787 (31,728 ) 44,023 (165,837 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,795 ) (1,052 ) (6,690 ) (2,252 ) Acquisition of STI, net of cash acquired 2 — (373,816 ) — Investment in equity security — — — (11,975 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,793 ) (1,052 ) (380,506 ) (14,227 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from Series A issuance — 224,987 33,098 224,987 Proceeds from common stock issuance — 120,645 15,885 120,645 Series A equity issuance costs (592 ) (7,195 ) (1,167 ) (7,195 ) Common stock issuance costs — (3,873 ) (450 ) (3,873 ) Dividends paid on Series A Preferred (18,670 ) — (18,670 ) — Payments on revolving credit facility (83,000 ) (102,000 ) (116,000 ) (102,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of other debt 8,620 — 39,219 — Proceeds from revolving credit facility 15,000 — 116,000 102,000 Principal payments on debt (10,909 ) (101,075 ) (33,286 ) (132,150 ) Contingent consideration — — (1,483 ) (7,810 ) Debt issuance costs — — — (6,590 ) Net cash provided by financing activities (89,551 ) 131,489 33,146 188,014 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalent balances (711 ) — (1,555 ) — Net change in cash and cash equivalents 11,732 98,709 (304,892 ) 7,950 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 51,046 17,682 367,670 108,441 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 62,778 $ 116,391 $ 62,778 $ 116,391 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Stock consideration paid for acquisition of STI $ — $ — $ 200,224 $ —





Array Technologies, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (unaudited)

(in thousands)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 40,822 $ (27,561 ) $ 13,542 $ (28,502 ) Preferred dividends and accretion 12,257 5,479 36,045 5,479 Net income (loss) to common shareholders $ 28,565 $ (33,040 ) $ (22,503 ) $ (33,981 ) Other expense, net 399 297 27 497 Legal settlement(a) (42,750 ) — (42,750 ) — Foreign currency (gain) loss 159 — (1,968 ) — Preferred dividends and accretion 12,257 5,479 36,045 5,479 Interest expense 8,746 13,109 23,709 28,769 Income tax (benefit) expense 11,144 (5,361 ) (18,109 ) (5,493 ) Depreciation expense 663 613 1,867 1,825 Amortization of intangibles 23,055 5,878 69,771 17,630 Equity-based compensation 4,198 2,240 11,677 14,271 Contingent consideration (572 ) 936 (5,981 ) 1,071 Legal expense(b) 2,227 882 5,006 1,025 M&A(c) — — 5,588 — Other costs (d) 7,328 5,081 14,655 11,672 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,419 $ (3,886 ) $ 77,034 $ 42,765

(a) Settlement in our favor resulting from the action against a competitor in connection with violation of a non-competition agreement and misappropriation of trade secrets

(b) Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) action against a competitor in connection with violation of a non-competition agreement and misappropriation of trade secrets for which a judgement has been entered in our favor, (ii) actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Acts of 1934 and 1933, and (iii) other litigation/settlements. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.

(c) Represents fees related to the acquisition of STI Norland.

(d) For the three months ended September 30, 2022, other costs represent (i) $4.9 million related to certain professional fees incurred related to the integration of STI Norland, (ii) $2.2 million in remediation and damages incurred because of a shutdown of a key supplier due to a severe weather event, (iii) $0.2 million of certain professional fees & payroll related costs we do not expect to incur in the future. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, other costs represent (i) $3.6 million of certain logistics and other costs incurred primarily due to supplier constraints and port issues which we do not expect to occur on an ongoing basis (ii) $1.0 million for certain costs related to M&A activities (iii) recovery of certain professional fees & payroll related costs we do not expect to incur in the future of $0.5 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, (i) $5.8 million related to certain professional fees incurred related to integration, (ii) $5.0 million in remediation and damages incurred because of a shutdown of a key supplier due to a severe weather event, (iii) $3.8 million associated with the transition of CEOs as well as other one-time payroll related costs that we do not anticipate repeating in the future. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, other costs represent (i) $6.7 million of one-time logistics charges incurred primarily due to supplier constraints and port issues (ii) Certain costs associated with our IPO and Follow-on Offering of $1.9 million, (iii) $1.7 million in certain costs related to M&A activities (iv) Certain professional fees & payroll related costs we do not expect to incur in the future of $1.3 million.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 40,822 $ (27,561 ) $ 13,542 $ (28,502 ) Preferred dividends and accretion 12,257 5,479 36,045 5,479 Net income (loss) to common shareholders $ 28,565 $ (33,040 ) $ (22,503 ) $ (33,981 ) Amortization of intangibles 23,055 5,878 69,771 17,630 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,717 8,879 5,003 13,997 Preferred accretion 5,885 2,684 17,240 2,684 Equity based compensation 4,198 2,240 11,677 14,271 Contingent consideration (572 ) 936 (5,981 ) 1,071 Legal expense(a) 2,227 882 5,006 1,025 M&A(b) — — 5,588 — Legal settlement(c) (42,750 ) — (42,750 ) — Other costs(d) 7,328 5,081 14,655 11,672 Income tax expense of adjustments(e) (1,674 ) (5,334 ) (20,681 ) (11,804 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 27,979 $ (11,794 ) $ 37,025 $ 16,565 Net income (loss) per share of common stock Basic $ 0.19 $ (0.25 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.26 ) Diluted $ 0.19 $ (0.25 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average number of shares of common Basic 150,322 130,955 149,604 128,315 Diluted 151,382 130,955 149,604 128,315 Adjusted net income (loss) per share of common Basic $ 0.19 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.25 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.18 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.25 $ 0.13 Weighted average number of shares of common stock Basic 150,322 130,955 149,604 128,315 Diluted 151,382 130,955 150,058 128,315

(a) Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) action against a competitor in connection with violation of a non-competition agreement and misappropriation of trade secrets for which a judgement has been entered in our favor, (ii) actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Acts of 1934 and 1933, and (iii) other litigation/settlements. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.

(b) Represents fees related to the acquisition of STI Norland.

(c) Settlement in our favor resulting from the action against a competitor in connection with violation of a non-competition agreement and misappropriation of trade secrets.

(d) For the three months ended September 30, 2022, other costs represent (i) $4.9 million related to certain professional fees incurred related to the integration of STI Norland, (ii) $2.2 million in remediation and damages incurred because of a shutdown of a key supplier due to a severe weather event, (iii) $0.2 million of certain professional fees & payroll related costs we do not expect to incur in the future. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, (i) $3.6 million in remediation and damages incurred because of a shutdown of a key supplier due to a severe weather event and a specific parts delay we do not expect to incur in the future, (ii) $1.5 million reimbursement of certain professional fees & payroll related costs we do not expect to incur in the future, For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, (i) $5.8 million related to certain professional fees incurred related to integration, (ii) $5.0 million in remediation and damages incurred because of a shutdown of a key supplier due to a severe weather event, (iii) $3.8 million associated with the transition of CEOs as well as other one-time payroll related costs that we do not anticipate repeating in the future. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, other costs represent (i) $6.7 million of one-time logistics charges incurred primarily due to weather events and port issues, (ii) $3.2 million certain professional fees & payroll related costs we do not expect to incur in the future, (iii) $1.7 million certain costs associated with our IPO and Follow-on Offering.

(e) Represents the estimated tax impact of all Adjusted Net Income add-backs, excluding those which represent permanent differences between book versus tax.



