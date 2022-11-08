NeuroPace Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy, today reported financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022.



Recent Highlights

Achieved total revenue of $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing growth of 8% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and 9% compared to the second quarter of 2022

Achieved initial implant revenue of $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing growth of 18% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and 15% compared to the second quarter of 2022

Initiated distribution of DIXI Medical’s stereo EEG product portfolio to epilepsy monitoring units, or EMUs, on October 1, 2022

Implanted the first patient with the RNS System in the NAUTILUS pivotal study for primary generalized epilepsy

“Our third quarter results demonstrated increased adoption of the RNS System,” said Mike Favet, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroPace. “We are encouraged by the increasing awareness of the clinical benefits and differentiated features of RNS and what we believe are sustained improvements in the EMU operating environment. In addition, we are excited about our initial distribution activity of DIXI Medical stereo EEG electrodes. We believe continued commercial execution will drive increasing utilization of our technology within comprehensive epilepsy centers and their EMUs.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue was $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, representing growth of 8% compared to the prior year period and 9% compared to the prior quarter. Initial implant revenue was $9.2 million, growth of 18% compared the prior year period and 15% sequentially. Replacement implant revenue was $1.9 million, compared to $2.5 million in the prior year period. Replacement implant revenue will generally continue to decrease until a significant number of devices with the longer lasting battery reach end of service. More than 90% of patients have had their NeuroPace device replaced when the battery reaches end of service, so replacement implant revenue is primarily a function of when the batteries in the previously implanted devices reach end of service.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 71% compared to 73% in the third quarter of 2021. The decline in gross margin was primarily due to a short-term supply chain disruption, which was resolved during the third quarter.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were $18.2 million, compared with $13.8 million in the prior year period. R&D expense in the third quarter was $5.6 million compared with $4.3 million in the prior year period. The increase in R&D expense was primarily driven by an increase in personnel related expenses, product development, and clinical study expenses. SG&A expense in the third quarter of 2022 was $12.6 million compared with $9.4 million in the prior year period. The increase in SG&A expense was primarily driven by personnel related expenses and increased sales and marketing costs to support commercial expansion initiatives.

Net loss was $11.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $8.1 million in the prior year period. Interest expense in the third quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million, compared to $1.8 million in the prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $85.4 million down from $92.4 million as of June 30, 2022, and long-term borrowings were $52.0 million as of September 30, 2022.

Updated 2022 Financial Guidance

Total revenue of $44.5 million to $45.5 million compared to the previous expectation of $43 million to $45 million

Initial implant revenue of $35 million to $36 million compared to the previous expectation of $34 million to $36 million

Replacement implant revenue of nearly $8 million compared to the previous expectation of $7.5 million

DIXI Medical revenue of approximately $1.5 million, expected in the fourth quarter of 2022

Gross margin in the low 70% range

Total operating expenses of $74 million to $75 million, which includes approximately $8 million to $9 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and approximately $1 million of DIXI launch related expenses in the fourth quarter

About NeuroPace, Inc.

NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to background and historical information, this press release contains “forward-looking statements” based on NeuroPace’s current expectations, forecasts and beliefs, including the statements related to EMU patient volume trends, drivers of replacement implant revenue, the DIXI Medical partnership, and under the caption “Updated 2022 Financial Guidance” above. These forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including the ongoing uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as COVID recovery impact, on its business. These and other risks and uncertainties include those described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 10, 2022 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC on November 8, 2022, as well as any reports that it may file with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to NeuroPace as of the date hereof. NeuroPace undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing NeuroPace’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of NeuroPace.

NeuroPace, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 11,157 $ 10,339 $ 32,731 $ 34,186 Cost of goods sold 3,192 2,832 9,041 8,827 Gross profit 7,965 7,507 23,690 25,359 Operating expenses Research and development 5,611 4,329 16,857 12,866 Selling, general and administrative 12,553 9,421 37,768 27,215 Total operating expenses 18,164 13,750 54,625 40,081 Loss from operations (10,199 ) (6,243 ) (30,935 ) (14,722 ) Interest income 423 136 778 262 Interest expense (1,906 ) (1,826 ) (5,588 ) (5,548 ) Other income (expense), net (103 ) (150 ) (191 ) (5,379 ) Net loss $ (11,785 ) $ (8,083 ) $ (35,936 ) $ (25,387 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.47 ) $ (1.81 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 24,728,701 24,101,399 24,514,820 14,061,958

NeuroPace, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(unaudited)