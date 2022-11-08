Duck Creek Technologies to Participate at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Jackowski, and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Rhodes, will present at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York, NY.



The Duck Creek presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9:25 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Duck Creek investor relations website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Duck Creek

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

