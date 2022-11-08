InnovAge Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

DENVER, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (the “Company” or “InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), a market leading healthcare delivery platform for high-cost, dual-eligible seniors, announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We have continued to make solid progress this quarter on our regulatory and operational priorities and are now beginning to look forward to the time when we can serve more deserving seniors with the PACE model,” said Patrick Blair, President, and CEO of InnovAge.

Financial Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts Total revenues $ 171,218 $ 173,070 Center-level Contribution Margin(1) 21,424 42,330 Net Income (Loss) (13,699 ) 7,624 Net Income (Loss) margin (8.0 ) % 4.4 % Net Income (Loss) Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. (13,073 ) 7,686 Net income (Loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 0.06 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (3,815 ) $ 18,212 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) (2.2 ) % 10.5 %

Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Performance

Total revenue of $171.2 million, decreased approximately 1.1% compared to $173.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022

Center-level Contribution Margin (1) of $21.4 million, decreased 49.4% compared to $42.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022

as a percent of revenue of 12.5%, decreased 12 percentage points compared to 24.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 Net loss of $13.7 million, compared to net income of $7.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022

Net loss margin of 8.0%, a decrease of 12.4 percentage points compared to a net income margin of 4.4% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022

Net loss attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. of $13.1 million, or a loss of $0.10 per share, compared to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.06 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2022

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of negative $3.8 million, a decrease of $22.0 million compared to $18.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022

margin of negative 2.2%, a decrease of 12.7 percentage points compared to 10.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 Census of approximately 6,540 participants compared to 6,990 participants in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022

Ended the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 with $188.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $84.8 million in debt on the balance sheet, representing debt under the Company’s senior secured term loan, convertible term loan and finance leases

(1) Management uses Center-level Contribution Margin as the measure for assessing performance of its segments. Center-level Contribution Margin is defined as total revenues less external provider costs and cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization, which include all medical and pharmacy costs. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. For a definition and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated, see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures.”

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call this afternoon at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website, https://investor.innovage.com/ . A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for a limited time. To access the call by phone, please go to this link ( registration link ), for dialing instructions and a unique access pin. We encourage participants to dial into the call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Our patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors— “win.” As of September 30, 2022, InnovAge served approximately 6,540 participants across 18 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding our expectations with respect to current audits, legal proceedings and government investigations and actions; relationships and discussions with regulatory agencies; our expectations with respect to correcting deficiencies raised in audits and other processes; our ability to effectively implement remediation measures, including creating operational excellence as a provider, expanding our payer capabilities and strengthening enterprise functions; our expectations to increase the number of participants we serve, to grow enrollment and capacity within existing centers, to build de novo centers, or execute acquisitions; quarterly or annual guidance; financial outlook, including future revenues and future earnings; reimbursement and regulatory developments; market developments; new products; integration activities; and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the results of periodic inspections, reviews, audits, investigations under the federal and state government programs, including sanctions currently in place on our centers in Colorado and in our Sacramento center in California; (ii) our ability to sufficiently cure any deficiencies identified by the respective federal and state government programs, in the states of California, Colorado and New Mexico; (iii) the adverse impact of inspections, reviews, audits, investigations, legal proceedings, enforcement actions and litigation, including the current civil investigative demands initiated by federal and state agencies, as well as the litigation and other proceedings initiated by, or on behalf, of our stockholders; (iv) the risk that the cost of providing services will exceed our compensation under PACE; (v) the dependence of our revenues upon a limited number of government payors, particularly Medicare and Medicaid; (vi) changes in the rules governing the Medicare, Medicaid or PACE programs; (vii) the risk that our submissions to government payors may contain inaccurate or unsupportable information regarding risk adjustment scores of participants, which could cause us to overstate or understate our revenue and subjecting us to payment obligations and penalties; (viii) viability of our business strategy and our ability to realize expected results; (ix) the impact on our business of non-renewal or termination of capitation agreements with government payors; (x) the impact of state and federal efforts to reduce healthcare spending; (xi) the impact on our business from an economic downturn; (xii) the effects of a pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of an infectious disease, including the ongoing effects of COVID-19; (xiii) our dependence on our senior management team and other key employees; (xiv) the effects of sustained inflation and increased costs of labor on our business; (xv) the impact of failures by our suppliers, sustained material price increases on supplies or limitations on our ability to access new technology or medical products; (xvi) the effect of our relatively limited operating history as a for-profit company on investors’ ability to evaluate our current business and future prospects; (xvii) our ability to enroll or attract new participants and grow our revenue, especially as a result of the sanctions currently in place on our centers in Colorado and in our Sacramento center in California and actions from other states; (xviii) the concentration of our presence in Colorado; (xix) our ability to establish a presence in new geographic markets, especially as a result of the actions taken by certain states and us in light of our ongoing audit processes; (xx) the impact on our business of security breaches, loss of data or other disruptions causing the compromise of sensitive information or preventing us from accessing critical information; and (xxi) our existing indebtedness and access to capital markets. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, in each case, as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are supplemental measures of operating performance monitored by management that are not defined under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, respectively, as determined by GAAP. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are appropriate measures of operating performance because the metrics eliminate the impact of revenue and expenses that do not relate to our ongoing business performance, allowing us to more effectively evaluate our core operating performance and trends from period to period. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin help investors and analysts in comparing our results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures, including net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by the types of items excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA varies from others in our industry. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and provision for income tax as well as addbacks for non-recurring expenses or exceptional items, including charges relating to management equity compensation, class action litigation, M&A transaction and integration, business optimization and electronic medical record (EMR) implementation. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of our total revenue less any exceptional, one time revenue items. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the attachment to this earnings release.





Schedule 1

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 188,222 $ 184,429 Restricted cash 17 17 Accounts receivable, net of allowance ($4,264 – September 30, 2022 and $3,403 – June 30, 2022) 37,517 35,907 Prepaid expenses 12,165 13,842 Income tax receivable 5,010 6,761 Total current assets 242,931 240,956 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 181,086 176,260 Operating lease assets 22,995 — Investments 5,493 5,493 Deposits and other 2,565 2,812 Goodwill 124,217 124,217 Other intangible assets, net 5,693 5,858 Total noncurrent assets 342,049 314,640 Total assets $ 584,980 $ 555,596 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 50,858 $ 50,562 Reported and estimated claims 35,974 38,454 Due to Medicaid and Medicare 10,633 9,130 Current portion of long-term debt 3,793 3,793 Current portion of finance lease obligations 3,376 3,368 Current portion of operating lease obligations 3,420 — Deferred revenue 23,361 — Total current liabilities 131,415 105,307 Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred tax liability, net 14,290 17,761 Finance lease obligations 8,792 9,440 Operating lease obligations 20,725 — Other noncurrent liabilities 1,135 1,134 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 67,369 68,210 Total liabilities 243,726 201,852 Commitments and Contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 14,734 15,278 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022; 135,570,078 and 135,532,811 issued shares as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 136 136 Additional paid-in capital 328,708 327,499 Retained earnings (deficit) (8,344 ) 4,729 Total InnovAge Holding Corp. 320,500 332,364 Noncontrolling interests 6,020 6,102 Total stockholders’ equity 326,520 338,466 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 584,980 $ 555,596









Schedule 2

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Revenues Capitation revenue $ 170,931 $ 172,554 Other service revenue 287 516 Total revenues 171,218 173,070 Expenses External provider costs 96,237 90,012 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 53,557 40,728 Center-level Contribution Margin 21,424 42,330 Sales and marketing 4,413 6,293 Corporate, general and administrative 30,181 21,084 Depreciation and amortization 3,433 3,293 Total expenses 187,821 161,410 Operating Income (Loss) (16,603 ) 11,660 Other Income (Expense) Interest expense, net (603 ) (547 ) Other expense 37 (493 ) Total other expense (566 ) (1,040 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (17,169 ) 10,620 Provision for Income Taxes (3,470 ) 2,996 Net Income (Loss) (13,699 ) 7,624 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (626 ) (62 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. $ (13,073 ) $ 7,686 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic 135,566,117 135,516,513 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 135,566,117 135,516,513 Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.10 ) $ 0.06 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 0.06









Schedule 3

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (13,699 ) $ 7,624 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (Gain) Loss on disposal of assets (37 ) 493 Provision for uncollectible accounts 1,571 1,268 Depreciation and amortization 3,433 3,293 Noncash lease expense 761 — Amortization of deferred financing costs 107 107 Stock-based compensation 1,209 958 Deferred income taxes (3,470 ) 1,230 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts receivable, net (3,180 ) 2,929 Prepaid expenses 1,678 (1,597 ) Income tax receivable 1,750 1,766 Deposits and other 246 (309 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,155 1,248 Reported and estimated claims (2,480 ) 106 Due to Medicaid and Medicare 1,503 1,443 Operating lease liabilities (781 ) — Deferred revenue 23,361 — Net cash provided by operating activities 13,127 20,559 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (7,666 ) (3,042 ) Purchase of cost method investment — (2,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (7,666 ) $ (5,042 ) Financing Activities Payments for finance lease obligations (720 ) (505 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (948 ) (947 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,668 ) (1,452 ) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH 3,793 14,065 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 184,446 203,700 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 188,239 $ 217,765 Supplemental Cash Flows Information Interest paid $ 700 $ 573 Income taxes paid $ 13 $ — Property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 2,446 $ 272 Property and equipment purchased under finance leases $ 80 $ 127









Schedule 4

InnovAge

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net income (loss) $ (13,699 ) $ 7,624 Interest expense, net 603 547 Depreciation and amortization 3,433 3,293 Provision for income tax (3,470 ) 2,996 Stock-based compensation 1,300 958 Class action litigation(a) (46 ) — M&A and de novo development(b) 286 327 Business optimization(c) 7,188 2,117 EMR implementation(d) 590 350 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,815 ) $ 18,212 Net income (loss) margin (8.0 ) % 4.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (2.2 ) % 10.5 %

_________________