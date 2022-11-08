Standard BioTools Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third quarter core product and services revenue increase of 30% sequentially to $24.8 million
First phase of restructuring program improves operating margin by 600 to 800 basis points, or $8.0 million net on an annualized basis
Reiterate stated goal of 700 to 1000 basis point non-GAAP product and service gross margin improvement to 65-68% by year end 2023, driven by lean transformation, volume growth and value selling
On track to achieve positive free cash flow by year-end 2024
Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $185.2 million
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health™ – today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
“While still early and just two quarters into our leadership transition with a focus on commercial execution, operational efficiency, and expense reduction, we are seeing encouraging quarter-over-quarter results across the core business,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. “This includes over 30% sequential revenue growth across our mass cytometry and microfluidics core business, which going forward we will refer to as proteomics and genomics, respectively. Our new leadership team of seasoned operators has been highly focused on returning our core business to growth while driving toward profitability and improved operating discipline leveraging our Standard BioTools™ Business Systems approach.”
"Consistent with our vision to become a preferred solutions provider for the life sciences industry, we firmly believe consolidation will fuel the long-term growth of Standard BioTools. We are taking a disciplined approach and are well positioned to capitalize on current market conditions. I look forward to updating our stakeholders on our progress in future quarters," Egholm concluded.
Recent Corporate Updates
- Implemented phased restructuring to significantly lower operating cash burn beginning in the second half of 2022 through general and administrative expense reductions, right-sizing of microfluidics business and further portfolio rationalization.
- Strengthened leadership team with key appointments of Scott Greenstone as Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development; Michele Morgan, Senior Manager Global Training; and Laurie Lavigne, Senior Director, Global Financial Planning and Analysis.
- Launched the X9™ Real-Time PCR System, marking the first Standard BioTools branded instrument; announced a collaboration with Visikol® to offer and expand the use of high-plex Imaging Mass Cytometry™ services; and announced that Ascendas Genomics had received approval by the National Medical Products Administration of China for use of Standard BioTools microfluidics technology.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Core product and service revenue (excluding COVID-19 testing and exited products revenue) was $24.8 million, up sequentially from $19.0 million and compared with $25.3 million for the third quarter of 2021.
Total revenue was $25.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, up sequentially from $18.8 million and compared with $28.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, driven by lower instrument and COVID-19 testing revenue.
GAAP net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $29.4 million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $13.8 million for the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in GAAP net loss was primarily due to $6.2 million of lower non-operating income and $6.1 million of business improvement charges.
Operating income (loss) in 2022 includes certain items related to the strategic financing transaction and subsequent business improvement actions taken by the new management team, including the rationalization of the product portfolio and the restructuring program announced in August 2022. These items increased operating loss by $6.1 million and $24.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expenses, and interest expense, was $20.8 million for the quarter, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.
Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of September 30, 2022, were $185.2 million, compared with $211.2 million as of June 30, 2022.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables of this news release.
Our investor presentation including Supplemental Financial Information has been posted on our website concurrent with this release.
Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
Standard BioTools has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company’s performance externally against competitors. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Standard BioTools encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.
Use of Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding operational and strategic plans, deployment of capital, our cash runway and sufficiency of cash resources, margin expectations, potential M&A activity, and expectations with respect to our restructuring plans (including expense reduction activities involving potential subleasing and talent relocation plans, modifications to the scope of the company’s microfluidics and mass cytometry franchises, and discontinuing of certain product lines). Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks that we may not realize expected cost savings from the restructuring, including the anticipated decrease in operational expenses, at the levels we expect; possible restructuring and transition-related disruption, including through the loss of customers, suppliers and employees and adverse impacts on our development activities and results of operation; restructuring activities, including our ability to execute subleasing plans, customer and employee relations, management distraction and reduced operating resources; risks that internal and external costs required for ongoing and planned activities may be higher than expected which may cause us to use cash more quickly than we expect or change or curtail some of our plans or both; risks that our expectations as to expenses, cash usage and cash needs may prove not to be correct for other reasons such as changes in plans or actual events being different than our assumptions; risks related to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operating results; changes in Standard BioTools’ business or external market conditions; customers and prospective customers continuing to curtail or suspend activities utilizing our products due to the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability and/or the ability of the research institutions utilizing our products and technology to obtain and maintain Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and any other requisite authorizations or approvals to use our products and technology for diagnostic testing purposes; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Standard BioTools products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; uncertainties relating to Standard BioTools’ research and development activities, distribution plans and capabilities; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Standard BioTools’ business and operating results is contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Standard BioTools disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.
About Standard BioTools Inc.
Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology, and immunotherapy. Learn more at www.standardbio.com or connect with us on Twitter®, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™. Standard BioTools, the Standard BioTools logo, Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, “Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health,” Imaging Mass Cytometry, and X9 are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Standard BioTools Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Standard BioTools products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.
Available Information
Standard BioTools uses its website (standardbio.com), investor site (investors.standardbio.com), corporate Twitter account (@Standard_BioT), Facebook page (facebook.com/StandardBioT), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/standard-biotools) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Standard BioTools may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Standard BioTools’ website and its social media accounts in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.
|STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
|(formerly known as FLUIDIGM CORPORATION)
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenue
|Product revenue
|$
|19,312
|$
|21,937
|$
|51,535
|$
|69,292
|Service revenue
|5,857
|6,016
|17,807
|18,929
|Product and service revenue
|25,169
|27,953
|69,342
|88,221
|Other revenue (1)
|477
|551
|1,585
|4,095
|Total revenue
|25,646
|28,504
|70,927
|92,316
|Costs and expenses
|Cost of product revenue
|14,091
|13,327
|39,168
|37,720
|Cost of service revenue
|2,335
|1,508
|5,875
|5,465
|Cost of product and service revenue
|16,426
|14,835
|45,043
|43,185
|Research and development
|8,650
|9,209
|30,121
|29,403
|Selling, general and administrative
|29,597
|24,072
|90,856
|75,928
|Total costs and expenses
|54,673
|48,116
|166,020
|148,516
|Loss from operations
|(29,027
|)
|(19,612
|)
|(95,093
|)
|(56,200
|)
|Interest expense
|(1,049
|)
|(968
|)
|(3,141
|)
|(2,751
|)
|Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock
|—
|—
|(60,081
|)
|—
|Loss on bridge loans
|—
|—
|(13,719
|)
|—
|Surplus funding from NIH Contract
|153
|5,000
|153
|5,000
|Other income (expense), net
|(216
|)
|315
|(272
|)
|534
|Loss before income taxes
|(30,139
|)
|(15,265
|)
|(172,153
|)
|(53,417
|)
|Income tax benefit
|713
|1,422
|2,900
|3,609
|Net loss
|$
|(29,426
|)
|$
|(13,843
|)
|$
|(169,253
|)
|$
|(49,808
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(2.17
|)
|$
|(0.66
|)
|Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|78,897
|76,301
|77,924
|75,494
|Note: (1) Other revenue includes product development, license and grant revenue.
|STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
|(formerly known as FLUIDIGM CORPORATION)
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|September 30,
2022
|December 31,
2021 (1)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents (2)
|$
|60,200
|$
|28,451
|Short-term investments (2)
|124,968
|—
|Accounts receivable, net
|17,294
|18,320
|Inventories, net
|21,946
|20,825
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,609
|4,470
|Total current assets
|229,017
|72,066
|Property and equipment, net
|26,584
|28,034
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|34,726
|37,119
|Other non-current assets
|3,119
|3,689
|Developed technology, net
|15,400
|27,927
|Goodwill
|106,069
|106,379
|Total assets
|$
|414,915
|$
|275,214
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|9,305
|$
|10,602
|Accrued compensation and related benefits
|10,624
|4,920
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|3,515
|3,053
|Deferred revenue, current
|11,322
|11,947
|Deferred grant income, current
|3,656
|3,535
|Other accrued liabilities
|6,914
|8,673
|Advances under revolving credit agreement, current
|—
|6,838
|Term loan, current
|833
|—
|Total current liabilities
|46,169
|49,568
|Convertible notes, net
|54,499
|54,160
|Term loan, non-current
|9,386
|10,049
|Deferred tax liability
|620
|4,329
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|34,869
|37,548
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|4,430
|5,966
|Deferred grant income, non-current
|15,265
|18,116
|Other non-current liabilities
|1,171
|882
|Total liabilities
|166,409
|180,618
|Redeemable preferred stock
|311,253
|—
|Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|(62,747
|)
|94,596
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|$
|414,915
|$
|275,214
|Notes:
|(1) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements
|(2) Cash and cash equivalents and available for sale securities consist of:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|60,200
|$
|28,451
|Short-term investments
|124,968
|—
|Total cash, cash equivalents and available for sale securities
|$
|185,168
|$
|28,451
|STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
|(formerly known as FLUIDIGM CORPORATION)
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
|Operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(169,253
|)
|$
|(49,808
|)
|Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock
|60,081
|—
|Loss on bridge loans
|13,719
|—
|Stock-based compensation expense
|13,199
|11,738
|Amortization of developed technology
|8,728
|8,944
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,680
|2,744
|Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
|7,239
|1,539
|Impairment of InstruNor developed technology intangible
|3,526
|—
|Other non-cash items
|793
|824
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net
|(10,901
|)
|(13,040
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(70,189
|)
|(37,059
|)
|Investing activities
|Purchases of investments
|(137,302
|)
|—
|Proceeds from NIH Contract
|—
|2,000
|Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments
|12,000
|—
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(3,070
|)
|(12,801
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(128,372
|)
|(10,801
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from bridge loans
|25,000
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of Series B Preferred Stock
|225,000
|—
|Proceeds from term loan
|—
|10,000
|Repayment of advances under revolving credit agreement
|(6,838
|)
|—
|Payment of debt and equity issuance costs
|(12,547
|)
|(35
|)
|Repayment of long-term debt
|—
|(501
|)
|Proceeds from (payments for) employee equity programs, net
|413
|(802
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|231,028
|8,662
|Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
|(719
|)
|(13
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|31,748
|(39,211
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|29,467
|69,536
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|61,215
|$
|30,325
|Cash and cash equivalents, and available for sale securities consist of:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|60,200
|$
|29,309
|Short-term investments
|124,968
|—
|Total cash and cash equivalents, and available for sale securities
|$
|185,168
|$
|29,309
|STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
|(formerly known as FLUIDIGM CORPORATION)
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net loss (GAAP)
|$
|(29,426
|)
|$
|(13,843
|)
|$
|(169,253
|)
|$
|(49,808
|)
|Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock
|—
|—
|60,081
|—
|Loss on bridge loans
|—
|—
|13,719
|—
|Stock-based compensation expense
|4,494
|4,320
|13,199
|11,738
|Amortization of developed technology (a)
|2,800
|2,979
|8,728
|8,944
|Depreciation and amortization
|802
|893
|2,680
|2,744
|Interest expense (b)
|1,049
|968
|3,141
|2,751
|Impairment of intangible (c)
|—
|—
|3,526
|—
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|197
|5
|212
|6
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|9
|Benefit from acquisition related income taxes (d)
|(742
|)
|(742
|)
|(2,226
|)
|(2,226
|)
|Net loss (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(20,826
|)
|$
|(5,420
|)
|$
|(66,193
|)
|$
|(25,842
|)
|Shares used in net loss per share calculation -
|basic and diluted (GAAP and Non-GAAP)
|78,897
|76,301
|77,924
|75,494
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted (GAAP)
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(2.17
|)
|$
|(0.66
|)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.85
|)
|$
|(0.34
|)
|ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP PRODUCT AND SERVICE MARGIN
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Product and service gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|8,743
|$
|13,118
|$
|24,299
|$
|45,036
|Amortization of developed technology (a)
|2,800
|2,800
|8,408
|8,400
|Depreciation and amortization (e)
|314
|348
|948
|1,161
|Stock-based compensation expense (e)
|154
|188
|459
|414
|Product and service gross profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|12,011
|$
|16,454
|$
|34,114
|$
|55,011
|Product and service margin percentage (GAAP)
|34.7
|%
|46.9
|%
|35.0
|%
|51.0
|%
|Product and service margin percentage (Non-GAAP)
|47.7
|%
|58.9
|%
|49.2
|%
|62.4
|%
|ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Operating expenses (GAAP)
|$
|38,247
|$
|33,281
|$
|120,977
|$
|105,331
|Stock-based compensation expense (f)
|(4,340
|)
|(4,132
|)
|(12,740
|)
|(11,324
|)
|Depreciation and amortization (f)
|(487
|)
|(723
|)
|(2,052
|)
|(2,127
|)
|Impairment of intangible (c)
|—
|—
|(3,526
|)
|—
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment (f)
|(197
|)
|(5
|)
|(212
|)
|(6
|)
|Operating expenses (Non-GAAP)
|$
|33,223
|$
|28,421
|$
|102,447
|$
|91,874
|ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Loss from operations (GAAP)
|$
|(29,027
|)
|$
|(19,612
|)
|$
|(95,093
|)
|$
|(56,200
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|4,494
|4,320
|13,199
|11,738
|Amortization of developed technology (a)
|2,800
|2,979
|8,728
|8,944
|Depreciation and amortization (f)
|802
|893
|2,680
|2,744
|Impairment of intangible (c)
|—
|—
|3,526
|—
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment (f)
|197
|5
|212
|6
|Loss from operations (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(20,734
|)
|$
|(11,415
|)
|$
|(66,748
|)
|$
|(32,768
|)
|(a) Represents amortization of developed technology in connection with the DVS and InstruNor acquisitions
|(b) Represents interest expense, primarily on convertible debt and the term loan
|(c) Represents impairment of intangible no longer used in our product lines
|(d) Represents the tax impact on the purchase of intangible assets in connection with the DVS acquisition
|(e) Represents expense associated with cost of product revenue
|(f) Represents expense associated with research and development, and selling, general and administrative activities