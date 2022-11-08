Telefonica Enters Expansive, Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration with Amdocs to Provide Cloud-Enabled, Enhanced Digital Experience and Automated Operations in Hispanoamerica

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a strategic extension and expansion of its collaboration with Telefonica Hispanoamerica. Under the new multi-year agreement, Amdocs will modernize business support systems (BSS) and deploy modules of its cloud-native operational support system (OSS) on the public cloud at Telefonica Argentina, Telefonica Chile and Telefonica Peru.



The new cloud native OSS modules and BSS suite, operated under a managed services arrangement, will enable the three Telefonica entities to reduce costs through increased operational and delivery efficiencies, and drive improved business and operational key performance indicators (KPIs), providing Telefonica subscribers in these countries an enhanced digital customer experience, as well as serving enterprise customers with innovative new services.

Amdocs will also enable Telefonica affiliates to drive business growth, increase time-to-market agility, and introduce operational efficiencies by implementing an ongoing Services Delivery Factory. Based on Amdocs’ advanced methodologies and new technologies, Telefonica can accelerate automation and continuously integrate in small development and operations cycles.

“Telefonica is committed to empowering its users in Hispanoamerica with customer-focused digital innovations, helping them enjoy a better tomorrow,” said Andrea Folgueiras, CTO at Telefonica. “We are pleased to strategically expand our collaboration with Amdocs to drive this digital transformation at our companies in Argentina, Chile and Peru, and be the first operator in the region to migrate OSS modules to the cloud.”

“We are delighted to significantly strengthen and expand our partnership with Telefonica, and we are delighted to support their vision of harnessing the latest technology innovations to deliver amazing customer experiences,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. “We look forward to partnering with Telefonica as they drive their business to new heights in the growing Latin American market.”

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 filed on December 10, 2021, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on February 14, 2022, for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 on May 24, 2022 and for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on August 15, 2022.

About Telefonica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications service providers in Spanish America. The company operates under the Movistar trademark and offers fixed broadband connectivity -with FTTH solutions- and mobile services with 4G and 5G networks (the latter only in Chile), as well as a wide range of digital services for more than 109 million residential and business customers across the region. Telefónica Hispam offers its services in: Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Uruguay, Chile and Argentina.

Media Contacts

Michael Zema

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: michael.zema@amdocs.com

Dulce Jimenez

Telefónica Comms

E-mail: dulce.jimenez@telefonica.com

Emily Holt

PAN Communications for Amdocs

Email: Amdocs@pancomm.com