AT&T Mexico Collaborates with Amdocs to Migrate On-Premise Applications to the Cloud

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it will act as a cloud migration partner for AT&T Mexico as it transitions its Amdocs database and application workloads to the public cloud.

Amdocs Customer Experience Suite (CES) will migrate from AT&T Mexico on-premise to the cloud as part of this initiative. This will allow flexibility and capacity growth, better preparing them for new initiatives from 5G and peak retail season, providing a superior customer experience.

“AT&T Mexico’s cloud transition continues to be an important growth area for our business,” said Jeronimo Diez de Sollano, Chief Information Officer, AT&T Mexico. “Amdocs is a longtime partner of AT&T Mexico, and we’re excited to expand upon our work as we migrate our infrastructure to the public cloud.”

“AT&T Mexico is constantly looking into how to lead the local market with innovative services and offering focused on the customer experience,” said Shimie Hortig, President of the Americas Group, Amdocs. “By migrating its IT services infrastructure to the cloud, AT&T Mexico can ensure the right infrastructure to support its growing business needs. We’re pleased to collaborate on this initiative.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

