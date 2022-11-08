Relievant Medsystems Announces Updated Policy Statement and Guideline for Basivertebral Nerve Ablation from the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relievant Medsystems, a company dedicated to transforming the diagnosis and treatment of vertebrogenic pain, a type of chronic low back pain (CLBP), today announced that the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) has published an updated Policy Statement and Literature Review of Intraosseous Basivertebral Nerve (BVN) ablation in the October issue of the International Journal of Spine Surgery.



The ISASS policy recommends intraosseous BVN ablation as the most successful way to address vertebrogenic chronic low back pain. This update follows the September publication of Best Practice Guidelines on the Diagnosis and Treatment of Vertebrogenic Low Back Pain with BVN Ablation from the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN) and demonstrates additional society support for BVN ablation. Relievant Medsystems’ minimally invasive Intracept® Procedure is the only FDA-cleared treatment for chronic vertebrogenic low back pain.

“We see the positive impact that the Intracept Procedure has on patients, and expanded society support of BVN ablation further underscores the efficacy of this treatment for chronic vertebrogenic low back pain,” said Tyler Binney, President and CEO of Relievant Medsystems. “These updated guidelines, in addition to our substantial base of clinical evidence, will help to continue driving awareness and adoption of this proven therapy.”

The Intracept Procedure uses targeted radiofrequency energy to stop the BVN from transmitting pain signals to the brain. The procedure is typically performed in an outpatient surgery center and takes approximately one hour. Based on existing data, patients typically experience minimal post-procedure pain and generally quick recovery times. Patients often feel pain relief within two weeks of being treated with the Intracept Procedure.

About Vertebrogenic Pain

Of the 30 million people in the U.S. with chronic low back pain, 1 in 6 are likely to have vertebrogenic pain, a distinct type of chronic low back pain caused by damage to vertebral endplates, the interface between the disc and the vertebral body. Patients typically have pain in the middle of their low back, which worsens when they bend over, sit for long periods of time, or when they are active. A physician can confirm a patient’s pain is vertebrogenic by observing Modic changes, a biomarker seen on standard MRI that indicates inflammation at the vertebral endplate.

About Relievant Medsystems

Relievant Medsystems is a commercial-stage medical device company transforming the diagnosis and treatment of vertebrogenic pain, a form of Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP), with the Intracept Procedure – a novel, clinically proven and commercially available treatment designed to improve the quality of life for millions of indicated patients. For more information about Relievant Medsystems and the Intracept Procedure, visit www.relievant.com.



Media Contact:

Shelli Lissick, Bellmont Partners

(651) 276-6922 | shelli@bellmontpartners.com

Investor Contact:

Marissa Bych, Gilmartin Group

(805) 305-1244 | marissa@gilmartinir.com