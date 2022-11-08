Millicom (Tigo) to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Luxembourg, November 8, 2022 – Millicom International Cellular SA (“Millicom”) announces that Millicom’s Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Ramos, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The live event will take place in Barcelona and is expected to begin at approximately 1:10 pm local time (7:10 am Miami / 1:10 pm Stockholm).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at www.millicom.com/investors or at the following link.

For further information, please contact

Press:

Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications

press@millicom.com Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com





About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

