Porch Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

- Reports $75.4 Million of Revenue, up 20% Year-Over-Year

- Announces Authorization of Up to $15 Million Repurchase Program

- Provides Updated 2022 Guidance; Reflecting Weather and Housing Market Impacts

SEATTLE, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, today reported third-quarter results for the Company as of September 30, 2022, with revenues of $75.4 million, compared to third-quarter 2021 revenues of $62.8 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Porch Group reported revenues of $208.7 million, compared to $140.9 million in 2021.

CEO Summary

“While macroeconomic headwinds continue to impact certain industries in which we operate, Porch Group continues to progress toward becoming one of the fastest growing homeowners insurance companies with the important long-term advantages our vertical software platform provides,” said Matt Ehrlichman, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Porch Group, Inc. “Due to the continued execution from our team, we are still tracking towards Adjusted EBITDA profitability in the second half of 2023, actively engaged in solutions to improve the capital efficiency and lower volatility at our insurance business, and are making progress on key initiatives to position us for continued strong growth anticipated throughout 2023.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $75.4 million, an increase of $12.6 million from $62.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Revenue less cost of revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $42.1 million or 55.9% of total revenue, compared to $43.6 million or 69.5% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2021. Volatile weather, including Hurricane Ian, and inflation-related insurance claims costs drove the higher-than-average third quarter cost of revenue.
  • GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $86.4 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss was impacted by a $57.1 million goodwill and intangible impairment recorded in the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $ (13.0) million or -17.2% of total revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $873 thousand or 1.4% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2021.

Segment Results for the Third Quarter 2022

  • Vertical Software revenue for the quarter was $44.5 million, revenue less cost of revenue was $29.9 million or 67.2% of Vertical Software revenue, and GAAP net loss was $2.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $5.0 million, or 11.1% of Vertical Software revenue.
  • Insurance revenue for the quarter was $30.9 million, revenue less cost of revenue was $12.2 million or 39.6% of Insurance revenue, and GAAP net loss was $6.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter was $2.3 million, or (7.5)% of Insurance revenue.
  • Insurance gross written premium for the quarter was $157 million with over 391 thousand policies.

Third Quarter 2022 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Announced the appointment of Shawn Tabak (Chief Financial Officer), Nicholas Graham (Group GM, Moving Group), and Amanda Reierson and Camilla Velasquez (new and independent members of Porch Group’s Board of Directors).
  • Filed and received approval from 5 states to utilize Porch Group’s proprietary data in insurance pricing.
  • Launched home warranty in the State of Florida, now offering warranties across 49 states.
  • Floify, the mortgage industry’s leading point-of-sale solution, announced Technology Industry Partnership with National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), named a Service Partner of the Year by the NAMB
  • Launched the Porch consumer app to more consumers of home inspection companies, and expanded insurance embedded within Floify.
  • Ended the quarter with approximately $276 million in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents

Third Quarter 2022 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Software and services to companies:

  • Average companies in quarter increased to 30,951 from 20,419 in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Average revenue per account per month in quarter decreased to $812 from $987 in the third quarter of 2021, driven partly by macroeconomic impacts to the move and post-move businesses.

Monetized services for consumers:

  • Number of monetized services in quarter was 318,452 in the third quarter of 2022, down from 338,157 in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Average revenue per monetized service in quarter was $181, a 36.1% increase from $133 in the third quarter of 2021.

Repurchase Program

Porch Group also announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a new repurchase program authorizing management’s deployment of up to $15 million to repurchase the Company’s outstanding common stock and/or convertible notes. Repurchases under the newly authorized program may be made from time to time on the open market between November 10, 2022 and June 30, 2023, at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations (including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans and under 10b-18 of the Exchange Act). Certain executive officers and directors of Porch Group may also purchase shares of Company common stock in accordance with the Company’s insider trading policy and federal securities laws.

Matt Ehrlichman commented, “We believe the current market value of both the common shares and convertible note creates an attractive opportunity to consider a repurchase. My primary focus has always been finding opportunities to create value for long-term shareholders. I believe this repurchase program reflects our confidence in Porch Group’s future and our commitment to driving long-term value.”

The timing and amount of common stock or convertible notes repurchased will depend on various factors, including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions, and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. All purchased shares will be cancelled. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire a specific dollar amount or number of shares or notes and may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook
Porch Group provides updated guidance based on current market conditions and expectations.

     
Previous 2022E Guidance Updated 2022E Guidance
Revenue
~$290M		∆ Drivers



Lower-than-expected home sales



Worse-than-expected weather, including Hurricane Ian



Higher insurance claims costs		Revenue
~$275M
Vertical Software Revenue
~$175M		Insurance Revenue
~$115M		Vertical Software Revenue
~$154M		Insurance Revenue
~$121M
Revenue Less Cost of Revenue
~$195M		Revenue Less Cost of Revenue
~$175M
Adj. EBITDA1
~-10% and > -$30.0M		Adj. EBITDA1
~-17% and >-$48.0M
2022 Gross Written Premium2
~$520M		 2022 Gross Written Premium2
~$520M

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.
2 2022 gross written premium (“GWP”) guidance is stated as the expected full-year GWP for 2022 and is the total premium written across Homeowners of America, Porch Group’s insurance agency, and warranty products for the face value of one year’s premium, before deductions for reinsurance and ceding commissions.

Porch Group is not providing reconciliations of expected Adjusted EBITDA (loss) for future periods to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP because the Company is unable to provide these reconciliations without unreasonable effort because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of the Company’s control.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Porch Group’s future financial or operating performance. For example, forward-looking statements include projections of future revenue, revenue less cost of revenue, gross written premium, Adjusted EBITDA (loss), and other metrics, business strategy and plans, and anticipated impacts from pending or completed acquisitions. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Porch Group and its management at the time they are made, are inherently uncertain.  Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to:  (1) expansion plans and opportunities, including recently completed acquisitions as well as future acquisitions or additional business combinations; (2) costs related to being a public company; (3) litigation, complaints, and/or adverse publicity; (4) the impact of changes in consumer spending patterns, consumer preferences, local, regional and national economic conditions, crime, weather, demographic trends and employee availability; (5) further expansion into the insurance industry, and the related federal and state regulatory requirements; (6) privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; (7) the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its continued effect on the business and financial conditions of Porch Group; and (8) other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), such as Porch Group’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Nothing in this release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that have not been completed as of the date of this release. Porch Group does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes one or more non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA (loss), Adjusted EBITDA (loss) as a percentage of revenue, and average revenue per monetized service.

Porch Group defines Adjusted EBITDA (loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, net, income taxes, other expenses, net, depreciation and amortization, certain non-cash long-lived asset impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related impacts, including compensation to the sellers that requires future service, amortization of intangible assets, gains (losses) recognized on changes in the value of contingent consideration arrangements, if any, gain or loss on divestitures and certain transaction costs. Adjusted EBITDA (loss) as a percentage of revenue is defined as Adjusted EBITDA (loss) divided by GAAP total revenue. Average revenue per monetized services in quarter is the average revenue generated per monetized service performed in a quarterly period. When calculating average revenue per monetized service in quarter, “average revenue” is defined as total quarterly monetized service transaction revenues generated from monetized services.

Porch Group management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of the Company’s operating and financial performance, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, to evaluate financial and strategic planning matters, and to establish certain performance goals for incentive programs.  Porch Group believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with useful information to evaluate the Company’s operating and financial performance and trends and in comparing Porch Group’s financial results with competitors, other similar companies and companies across different industries, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, Porch Group's definitions and methodology in calculating these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to those used by other companies.  In addition, the Company may modify the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures in the future, and any such modification may be material.

You should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation, as a substitute to or superior to financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude specified income and expenses, some of which may be significant or material, that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Porch Group’s consolidated financial statements. The Company may also incur future income or expenses similar to those excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures, and the Company’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the exercise of management judgment about which income and expense are included or excluded in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

You should review the tables accompanying this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company is not providing reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures for future periods to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.  The Company is unable to provide these reconciliations without unreasonable effort because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of its control.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA (loss) to operating loss for the periods presented (dollar amounts in thousands):

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2022
 2021
 2022
 2021
Segment adjusted EBITDA (loss):           
Vertical Software$4,956  $7,712  $13,978  $19,041 
Insurance (2,317)  5,473   (4,099)  3,067 
Corporate and Other (15,611)  (12,312)  (44,190)  (40,754)
Total segment adjusted EBITDA (loss) (12,972)  873   (34,311)  (18,646)
Reconciling items:           
Depreciation and amortization (8,676)  (4,431)  (21,574)  (10,787)
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (5,089)  (6,579)  (20,645)  (30,627)
Acquisition and related expense (175)  (1,958)  (1,284)  (4,648)
Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill (57,057)     (57,057)   
Non-cash losses and impairment of property, equipment and software (31)  (76)  (101)  (216)
Revaluation of contingent consideration (565)  (195)  (5,251)  380 
Investment income and realized gains (335)  (248)  (775)  (448)
Operating loss$(84,900) $(12,614) $(140,998) $(64,992)

The following table presents segment adjusted EBITDA (loss) and consolidated adjusted EBITDA (loss ) as a percentage of segment and consolidated revenue for the periods presented (dollar amounts in thousands):

         
 Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30,  
 2022
    2021    2022
    2021
 
Segment adjusted EBITDA (loss):        
Vertical Software11.1 %18.2%11.5 %18.7 %
Insurance(7.5)%26.7%(4.7)%7.8 %
Total segment adjusted EBITDA (loss)(1)(17.2)%1.4%(16.4)%(13.2)%

(1) Total segment adjusted EBITDA (loss) includes Corporate and Other segment adjusted EBITDA (loss).

PORCH GROUP, INC.
Monetized Services Revenue
(all numbers in thousands, unaudited)

            
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2022 2021 2022 2021
Monetized services revenue(1)(2)$57,567 $45,098 $154,726 $97,611
Other operating revenue 17,799  17,671  53,970  43,241
Total revenue$75,366 $62,769 $208,696 $140,852

PORCH GROUP, INC.
Revenue Less Cost of Revenue
(all numbers in thousands, unaudited)

             
 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 
 Corporate Insurance Vertical Software Consolidated 
Revenue$ $30,903  $44,463  $75,366  
Less: Cost of revenue   (18,679)  (14,590)  (33,269) 
Revenue less cost of revenue$ $12,224  $29,873  $42,097  
Revenue less cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue N/A  40 % 67 % 56 %


             
 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 
 Corporate Insurance Vertical Software Consolidated 
Revenue$ $86,732  $121,964  $208,696  
Less: Cost of revenue   (46,676)  (36,340)  (83,016) 
Revenue less cost of revenue$ $40,056  $85,624  $125,680  
Revenue less cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue N/A  46 % 70 % 60 %

Key Performance Measures and Operating Metrics

In the management of these businesses, the Company identifies, measures and evaluates various operating metrics. The key performance measures and operating metrics used in managing the businesses are set forth below. These key performance measures and operating metrics are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), and may not be comparable to or calculated in the same way as other similarly titled measures and metrics used by other companies. The key performance measures presented have been adjusted for divested businesses in 2020.

  • Average Revenue per Account per Month in Quarter - Management views the Company’s ability to increase revenue generated from existing customers as a key component of Porch’s growth strategy. Average Revenue per Account per Month in Quarter is defined as the average revenue per month generated across all home services company customer accounts in a quarterly period. Average Revenue per Account per Month in Quarter is derived from all customers and total revenue, not only customers and revenues associated with the Company’s referral network.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company corrected an immaterial error that impacted the number of Average Companies in Quarter. The following table presents Average Companies in Quarter and Average Revenue per Account per Month in Quarter metrics for the reporting periods starting June 30, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022 were recalculated for the affected quarters to show the impact of the adjustments:

 2022
 2022
 2022
 2022
 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Average Companies in Quarter (as previously reported) 25,512   28,730       
Adjustment 33   43       
Average Companies in Quarter (as adjusted) 25,545   28,773       
            
Average Revenue per Account per Month in Quarter (as previously reported)$817  $821  $  $ 
Adjustment$(1) $(1) $  $ 
Average Revenue per Account per Month in Quarter (as adjusted)$816  $820  $  $ 
            
 2021
 2021
 2021  2021 
 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Average Companies in Quarter (as previously reported) 13,995   17,120   20,472   24,603 
Adjustment    (38)  (53)  (2)
Average Companies in Quarter (as adjusted) 13,995   17,082   20,419   24,601 
            
Average Revenue per Account per Month in Quarter (as previously reported)$637  $933  $985  $776 
Adjustment$  $2  $2  $ 
Average Revenue per Account per Month in Quarter (as adjusted)$637  $935  $987  $776 
  • Average Revenue per Monetized Service in Quarter - Management believes that shifting the mix of services delivered to homebuyers and homeowners toward higher revenue services is a key component of Porch’s growth strategy. Average Revenue per Monetized Services in Quarter is the average revenue generated per monetized service performed in a quarterly period. When calculating Average Revenue per Monetized Service in quarter, average revenue is defined as total quarterly service transaction revenues generated from monetized services.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company corrected an immaterial error that impacted the number of Monetized Services in Quarter. The following table presents Monetized Services in Quarter and Average Revenue per Monetized Service in Quarter metrics for the reporting periods starting March 30, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022 were recalculated for the affected quarters to show the impact of the adjustments:

            
 2022
 2022
 2022
 2022
 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Monetized Services in Quarter (as previously reported) 254,249   331,889       
Adjustment 8,914   1,707       
Monetized Services in Quarter (as adjusted) 263,163   333,596       
            
Average Revenue per Monetized Service in Quarter (as previously reported)$176  $158  $  $ 
Adjustment$(6) $(1) $  $ 
Average Revenue per Monetized Service in Quarter (as adjusted)$170  $157  $  $ 
        
 2021
 2021
 2021
 2021
 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Monetized Services in Quarter (as previously reported) 182,779   302,462   329,359   260,352 
Adjustment 7,954   14,212   8,798   7,331 
Monetized Services in Quarter (as adjusted) 190,733   316,674   338,157   267,683 
            
Average Revenue per Monetized Service in Quarter (as previously reported)$92  $118  $137  $154 
Adjustment$(4) $(5) $(4) $(4)
Average Revenue per Monetized Service in Quarter (as adjusted)$88  $113  $133  $150 

PORCH GROUP, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts)

      
 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
Assets     
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$260,198  $315,741 
Accounts receivable, net 37,032   28,767 
Short-term investments 7,212   9,251 
Reinsurance balance due 303,987   228,416 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,160   14,338 
Restricted cash 16,296   8,551 
Total current assets 645,885   605,064 
Property, equipment, and software, net 11,236   6,666 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,697   4,504 
Goodwill 228,091   225,654 
Long-term investments 55,357   58,324 
Intangible assets, net 111,728   129,830 
Restricted cash, non-current 500   500 
Long-term insurance commissions receivable 11,930   7,521 
Other assets 3,057   684 
Total assets$1,072,481  $1,038,747 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity     
Current liabilities     
Accounts payable$6,717  $6,965 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 36,847   37,675 
Deferred revenue 277,616   201,085 
Refundable customer deposit 19,867   15,274 
Current portion of long-term debt 6,275   150 
Losses and loss adjustment expense reserves 100,298   61,949 
Other insurance liabilities, current 55,945   40,024 
Total current liabilities 503,565   363,122 
Long-term debt 425,012   414,585 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,968   2,694 
Earnout liability, at fair value 57   13,866 
Private warrant liability, at fair value 802   15,193 
Other liabilities (includes $23,228 and $9,617 at fair value, respectively) 24,952   12,242 
Total liabilities 957,356   821,702 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)     
Stockholders’ equity     
Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 10   10 
Authorized shares – 400,000,000 and 400,000,000, respectively     
Issued and outstanding shares – 100,410,325 and 97,961,597, respectively     
Additional paid-in capital 664,362   641,406 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,571)  (259)
Accumulated deficit (542,676)  (424,112)
Total stockholders’ equity 115,125   217,045 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,072,481  $1,038,747 

PORCH GROUP, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts)

            
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2022
 2021
 2022
 2021
Revenue$75,366  $62,769  $208,696  $140,852 
Operating expenses(1):           
Cost of revenue 33,269   19,158   83,016   44,587 
Selling and marketing 30,245   22,874   84,815   60,636 
Product and technology 14,438   11,317   44,446   34,158 
General and administrative 25,257   22,034   80,360   66,463 
Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill 57,057      57,057    
Total operating expenses 160,266   75,383   349,694   205,844 
Operating loss (84,900)  (12,614)  (140,998)  (64,992)
Other income (expense):           
Interest expense (2,085)  (1,857)  (6,236)  (4,296)
Change in fair value of earnout liability 43   7,413   13,809   (15,388)
Change in fair value of private warrant liability 124   2,692   14,391   (17,521)
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt    (3,133)     5,110 
Investment income and realized gains, net of investment expenses 335   248   775   448 
Other expense, net 69   316   (37)  225 
Total other income (expense) (1,514)  5,679   22,702   (31,422)
Loss before income taxes (86,414)  (6,935)  (118,296)  (96,414)
Income tax benefit (expense) 23   1,836   (268)  9,917 
Net loss$(86,391) $(5,099) $(118,564) $(86,497)
            
Loss per share - basic (Note 15)$(0.88) $(0.05) $(1.22) $(0.93)
Loss per share - diluted (Note 15)$(0.88) $(0.08) $(1.22) $(0.93)
            
Shares used in computing basic and diluted loss per share 97,792,485   96,839,292   97,009,351   92,544,137 
Shares used in computing diluted loss per share 97,792,485   97,545,942   97,009,351   92,544,137 

___________________________

(1)   Amounts include stock-based compensation expense, as follows:

            
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2022 2021 2022 2021
Cost of revenue$ $ $ $1
Selling and marketing 1,689  1,382  3,592  4,888
Product and technology 911  1,367  3,888  5,522
General and administrative 2,489  3,135  13,165  18,950
 $5,089 $5,884 $20,645 $29,361

PORCH GROUP, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(all numbers in thousands, audited)

            
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2022
 2021
 2022
 2021
Net loss$(86,391) $(5,099) $(118,564) $(86,497)
Other comprehensive income (loss):           
Current period change in net unrealized loss, net of tax (2,012)  (154)  (6,312)  113 
Comprehensive loss$(88,403) $(5,253) $(124,876) $(86,384)

PORCH GROUP, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
(all numbers in thousands)

                 
            Accumulated  
      Additional    Other Total
 Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Comprehensive Stockholders’
 Shares Amount Capital Deficit Loss Equity
Balances as of December 31, 202197,961,597  $10 $641,406  $(424,112) $(259) $217,045 
Net loss        (5,796)     (5,796)
Other comprehensive loss           (2,515)  (2,515)
Stock-based compensation     5,854         5,854 
Contingent consideration for acquisitions     530         530 
Vesting of restricted stock awards245,855               
Exercise of stock options185,685     473         473 
Income tax withholdings(95,951)    (712)        (712)
Balances as of March 31, 202298,297,186  $10 $647,551  $(429,908) $(2,774) $214,879 
Net loss        (26,377)     (26,377)
Other comprehensive loss           (1,785)  (1,785)
Stock-based compensation     9,702         9,702 
Issuance of common stock for acquisitions628,660     3,552         3,552 
Vesting of restricted stock units563,406               
Exercise of stock options88,772     219         219 
Income tax withholdings(137,496)    (1,210)        (1,210)
Balances as of June 30, 202299,440,528  $10 $659,814  $(456,285) $(4,559) $198,980 
Net loss        (86,391)     (86,391)
Other comprehensive loss           (2,012)  (2,012)
Stock-based compensation     5,089         5,089 
Vesting of restricted stock units1,062,323               
Exercise of stock options197,758     416         416 
Income tax withholdings(290,284)    (957)        (957)
Balances as of September 30, 2022100,410,325  $10 $664,362  $(542,676) $(6,571) $115,125 


                 
            Accumulated  
      Additional    Other Total
 Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Comprehensive Stockholders’
 Shares Amount Capital Deficit Loss Equity
Balances as of December 31, 202081,669,151  $8 $424,823  $(317,506) $  $107,325 
Net loss        (65,101)     (65,101)
Stock-based compensation     4,462         4,462 
Stock-based compensation - earnout     12,373         12,373 
Issuance of common stock for acquisitions90,000     1,169         1,169 
Reclassification of earnout liability upon vesting     25,815         25,815 
Vesting of restricted stock awards2,078,102               
Exercise of stock warrants8,087,623   1  93,007         93,008 
Exercise of stock options593,106     355         355 
Income tax withholdings(1,062,250)    (16,997)        (16,997)
Transaction costs     (402)        (402)
Balances as of March 31,202191,455,732  $9 $544,605  $(382,607) $  $162,007 
Net loss        (16,297)     (16,297)
Other comprehensive income           267   267 
Stock-based compensation     2,466         2,466 
Stock-based compensation - earnout     4,176         4,176 
Issuance of common stock for acquisitions1,292,441     28,372         28,372 
Reclassification of private warranty liability upon exercise     16,843         16,843 
Vesting of restricted stock awards33,182               
Exercise of stock warrants2,862,312   1  33,761         33,762 
Exercise of stock options946,392     2,227         2,227 
Income tax withholdings(296,643)    (5,194)        (5,194)
Transaction costs     140         140 
Balances as of June 30, 202196,293,416  $10 $627,396  $(398,904) $267  $228,769 
Net loss        (5,099)     (5,099)
Other comprehensive income           (154)  (154)
Stock-based compensation     1,641         1,641 
Stock-based compensation - earnout     4,243         4,243 
Issuance of common stock for acquisitions102,636     1,937         1,937 
Reclassification of private warranty liability upon exercise     14,505         14,505 
Vesting of restricted stock awards271,432               
Exercise of stock warrants557,816               
Exercise of stock options339,150     934         934 
Income tax withholdings(231,452)    (1,587)        (1,587)
Capped call transactions     (52,913)        (52,913)
Balances as of September 30, 202197,332,998  $10 $596,156  $(404,003) $113  $192,276 

PORCH GROUP, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(all numbers in thousands)

      
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2022
 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:     
Net loss$(118,564) $(86,497)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities     
Depreciation and amortization 21,574   10,787 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,621   1,298 
Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill 57,057    
Loss on sale and impairment of property, equipment, and software 200   202 
Gain on extinguishment of debt    (5,110)
Loss (gain) on remeasurement of private warrant liability (14,391)  17,521 
Loss (gain) on remeasurement of contingent consideration 5,251   (380)
Loss (gain) on remeasurement of earnout liability (13,809)  15,388 
Stock-based compensation 20,645   29,361 
Amortization of investment premium/accretion of discount, net 1,702   941 
Net realized losses on investments 187   45 
Interest expense (non-cash) 2,287   67 
Other 480   (1,379)
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures     
Accounts receivable (8,639)  (5,424)
Reinsurance balance due (75,571)  (33,097)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,297)  90 
Accounts payable (248)  (23,284)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (8,001)  3,031 
Losses and loss adjustment expense reserves 38,349   1,892 
Other insurance liabilities, current 15,921   5,085 
Deferred revenue 71,600   42,948 
Refundable customer deposits 4,593   (2,441)
Deferred income tax benefit    (8,153)
Long-term insurance commissions receivable (4,409)  (3,794)
Operating lease liabilities, non-current (1,936)  (1,469)
Other (2,410)  655 
Net cash used in operating activities (12,808)  (41,717)
Cash flows from investing activities:     
Purchases of property and equipment (1,986)  (588)
Capitalized internal use software development costs (5,803)  (2,629)
Purchases of short-term and long-term investments (19,446)  (19,126)
Maturities, sales of short-term and long-term investments 17,794   16,367 
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (37,003)  (178,681)
Net cash used in investing activities (46,444)  (184,657)
Cash flows from financing activities:     
Proceeds from debt issuance, net of fees 15,000   413,537 
Repayments of principal and related fees (150)  (42,965)
Capped call transactions    (42,330)
Proceeds from exercises of warrants    126,772 
Proceeds from exercises of stock options 1,108   3,516 
Income tax withholdings paid upon vesting of restricted stock units (2,879)  (23,778)
Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration (1,625)   
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities 11,454   434,752 
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash$(47,798) $208,378 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period$324,792  $207,453 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period$276,994  $415,831 

