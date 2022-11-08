Hallador Energy Company Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Call

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: HNRG) – Hallador Energy Company today announced that the Company plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, November 14, 2022.
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results.
The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under events and will be available for a limited time.
To participate in the conference call, please dial:
US dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 844 200 6205
US dial-in number: (Local): 1 646 904 5544
International: +1 929 526 1599
Access Code: 840309
A recording of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial:
US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403
US (Local): 1 929 458 6194
All other locations: +44 204 525 0658
Access Code: 147803
Hallador Energy Company is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana. To learn more visit www.halladorenergy.com.