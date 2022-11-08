Ensurge Micropower ASA: Private placement successfully completed

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published on 8 November 2022 by Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") regarding a contemplated private placement (the "Private Placement") of new shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares"). Ensurge is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been successfully placed, through an allocation of 18,256,183Offer Shares in Tranche 1 (the "Tranche 1 Offer Shares") and an allocation of 9,243,817 Offer Shares in Tranche 2 (the "Tranche 2 Offer Shares"), at a subscription price of NOK 2.0 per Offer Share for total gross proceeds (i.e. both tranches) of approximately NOK 55 million.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund the Company’s operations and development work going forward. The Company anticipates that agreements with partners (strategic and customers) will significantly contribute towards coverage of the Company’s cash expenses from Q1 2023.

The share issue and associated share capital increase in Tranche 1 has been resolved by the Board of Directors of the Company pursuant to an authorization to issue new shares granted by the annual general meeting of the Company on 25 May 2022 (the “Authorization”). Following completion of Tranche 1 of the Private Placement, the Company's share capital will be NOK 232,634,834.19 divided into 234,984,681 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.99.

Issuance of the Tranche 2 Offer Shares will be subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM"). The Board of Directors has resolved to call for the EGM, expected to be held on or about 30 November 2022. The notice for the EGM is expected to be distributed on or about 9 November 2022.

Investors will receive all of their allocated Offer Shares in Tranche 1 of the Private Placement, except for Robert Keith, Alden AS (“Alden”) and Tigerstaden AS who will receive Offer Shares in Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 of the Private Placement.

Settlement of the Tranche 1 Offer Shares is expected to take place on or about 11 November 2022 on a delivery versus payment ("DvP") basis by delivery of existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed on Oslo Børs pursuant to a share lending agreement entered into between the Company, Alden and the Managers. The Tranche 1 Offer Shares issued pursuant to the Authorization will be used to settle the share borrowing from Alden.

Payment of Tranche 2 is expected on or about 1 December 2022, however, the Tranche 2 Offer Shares will not be tradable on Oslo Børs until a prospectus (the "Prospectus") has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (the "FSA") and will be issued on a separate ISIN until the Prospectus has been approved and published.

The Subsequent Offering

The Board will further propose to the EGM that a subsequent offering of new shares in the Company is carried out at a subscription price per share equal to the subscription price in the private placement (the “Subsequent Offering”). The maximum amount of the subsequent offering would be NOK 15 million. The Subsequent Offering would be subject to among other things (i) completion of the Private Placement, (ii) relevant corporate resolutions including approval by the EGM, (iii) prevailing market price of Ensurge's shares being higher than the Subscription Price, and (iv) approval of the Prospectus by the FSA. A Subsequent Offering would be directed towards eligible shareholders in Ensurge who are shareholders in the Company as of 8 November 2022, as registered in Ensurge's register of shareholders with the Euronext Securities Oslo, the central securities depositary in Norway (Nw. Verdipapirsentralen) on 10 November 2022, who (i) are not allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement, and (ii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, for jurisdictions other than Norway, would require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action (the "Eligible Shareholders"). The Eligible Shareholders are expected to be granted non- tradable allocation rights. If carried out, the subscription period in a Subsequent Offering is expected to commence shortly after publication of the Prospectus, expected to occur during December 2022, and the subscription price in the Subsequent Offering will be the same as the Subscription Price in the Private Placement. Ensurge will issue a separate stock exchange notice with the key information relating to the Subsequent Offering.

Ensurge Micropower in brief

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

Advisors

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and SpareBank 1 Markets AS are acting as financial advisors and joint bookrunners in connection with the Private Placement. Advokatfirmaet Ræder AS is acting as the Company's legal advisor. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor to the Managers.

For more information, please contact:

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Ståle Bjørnstad, VP, Corporate Development and IR, on 8 November 2022 at 23.30 CET.

Important information:

