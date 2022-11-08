Ensurge Micropower ASA - Key information relating to potential repair issue/subsequent offering

Oslo, 8 November 2022

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") on 9 November 2022 regarding a private placement of shares in the Company raising approximately NOK 55 million at a subscription price of NOK 2.0 per share (the "Private Placement"), and a possible subsequent offering, raising up to NOK 15 million, at the same subscription price as in the private placement (the "Subsequent Offering"), subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on or about 30 November 2022.

Date on which the terms and conditions of the repair issue were announced: 9 November 2022

Last day including right: 8 November 2022

Ex-date: 9 November 2022

Record date: 10 November 2022

Date of approval: Expected to be on or about 30 November 2022 by resolution of an Extraordinary General Meeting (to be called)

Maximum number of new shares: 7,500,000

Subscription price: NOK 2.0 per share

The Subsequent Offering will be carried out as set out in an offering prospectus (which must be approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority) to be published prior to commencement of the subscription period.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.