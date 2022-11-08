Prepay Nation partners with Neofie to offer customers prepaid products

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prepay Nation, a leading global B2B prepaid products marketplace and Neofie, a Banking as a Service (BaaS) leading provider entered into a strategic agreement to offer embedded top-up and gift card solutions as part of Neofie’s BaaS white-label platform.



Neofie is a layered BaaS (Banking as a Service) provider with a wide range of capabilities to support fintechs. From launching a turnkey white-label neobank, to a digital core banking solution, to layering a lending platform into existing infrastructures, Neofie BaaS can adapt its offering to fit most business needs by providing the technology, banking, licensing & compliance expertise for neobanks, embedded finance fintechs, MNOs and consumer brands.

Prepay Nation, a leading marketplace for prepaid products, offers a plethora of digital gift cards for local and global brands, including Apple, Google, Sony PlayStation, Netflix, Spotify, Xbox and thousands of airtime and data top-up brands and products, all readily available and seamlessly delivered through a single API.

Commenting on this partnership, AJ Hanna, CEO, Prepay Nation said, “This agreement will give instant access to any of Neofie’s white label customers who wish to offer value added services to their subscribers and consumers, either for sale or as an incentive. Consumers are looking for more choice and control of how they budget their money and support friends and family across the country or around the world. With thousands of prepaid products at their fingertips, Prepay Nation is the ideal marketplace to help keep them engaged with the people and activities they care about most.”

Neofie’s white-label program facilitates building efficiently and rapidly cost-effective digital banking products to serve, expand, and grow business relationships with end-users.

“Our partnership with Prepay Nation is part of our vision to create the financial SuperApp of the future. It will further differentiate our offering, by giving consumers convenient access to a highly desired suite of prepaid services, and at the same time bring incremental value, as well as increased revenue opportunities to our BaaS clients. We really like the broad appeal of Prepay Nation’s prepaid product portfolio that cut across generations from the youngest gamers to baby boomers, and from specific segments such as underbanked and immigrants to the mass affluent. This agreement effectively helps our clients attract more consumers and better serve their existing customers,” said Nabil Kabbani, CEO, Neofie.

“The BaaS model allows fintechs, financial services providers, and non-financial businesses to become neobanks or to connect with banks’ systems directly via APIs to offer their customers personalized banking products and services under their own brands. All with minimal work required on their part thanks to Neofie’s turn-key approach,” continued Mr. Kabbani.

Prepay Nation is a leading global B2B prepaid products marketplace that facilitates the purchase of mobile airtime, data, gift cards and utility payments across international borders. It boasts an operational presence in 150+ countries, with over 600+ mobile operator’s partnerships across 300,000+ retail locations – backed by a globally distributed team in the U.S., Canada, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. We enable local and global brands to distribute their prepaid products through our omni-channel worldwide reseller network. Our partners benefit from increased sales, customer acquisition, engagement, retention and loyalty. For more information, please visit www.prepaynation.com or contact Janis D’souza on hello@prepaynation.com

