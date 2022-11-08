Delta 9 Engages Kindred for Cannabis Wholesale Brokerage Services

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, through its wholly owned subsidiary Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., it has entered into a Brokerage Agreement (the “Agreement) with Kindred Partners Inc. (“Kindred”), to provide exclusive brokerage and sales services for Delta 9’s portfolio of branded cannabis products in Canada.



Kindred, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Breakthru Beverage Group, is a Toronto-based specialty cannabis brokerage serving the adult-use market. Kindred leverages the deep experience of its sister-company, Breakthru Beverage Canada, in working with Canadian Provincial control boards, licensed distributors and retailers to broker regulated cannabis products for the adult-use market. Kindred will provide its brokerage services to the Company and use its national presence to market the Company’s portfolio of brands nationwide. Delta 9 is well positioned to be a leader in the Canadian cannabis market, as consumers across the country will have access to Delta 9’s innovative cannabis products under its in-house brands

“Having Kindred as our sales and brokerage partner is a fantastic complement to the strong relationships that we continue to build with the provincial boards and accelerates our vision of becoming a leader in the Canadian cannabis market,” said John Arbuthnot CEO of Delta 9, “Over the past twelve months Delta 9 has made advancements in product quality and significantly expanded our product portfolio. We look forward to working with Kindred to introduce Canadians to our portfolio of high-quality cannabis products and gaining consumer trust for our brands. We believe that with Kindred’s proven track record and our incredible portfolio of branded cannabis products, we are well positioned to lead this next wave of the cannabis industry.”

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to represent Delta 9’s portfolio and help introduce their high-quality products to Canadian consumers,” said Curtis MacKenzie, Kindred’s Executive Vice President and General Manager. “The Canadian cannabis market is active and competitive, and we are excited to leverage our expert team, our proven route-to-market and national presence to bring their brands to more consumers across the country.”

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:

Ian Chadsey, VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 204-898-7722

E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DLTNF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

About Kindred Partners Inc.

Kindred Partners Inc. is a wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary of Breakthru Beverage Group representing cannabis products to the Canadian recreational market. This dedicated cannabis sales brokerage business operates independently from its sister company, Breakthru Beverage Canada, a leading Canadian beverage alcohol broker. For more information, please visit www.kindredcanada.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: (i) the Company’s ability to utilize Kindred’s brokerage and marketing services, and (ii) the Company’s ability to produce increased revenue from cannabis wholesale sales. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the Company’s Distribution Services not being as anticipated, as well as all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 31, 2022 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.