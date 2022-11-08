Dr. Brian Capogna Offers Insights On Differences Between Arthroplasty And Arthroscopy

Great Neck, NY, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Brian Capogna, an Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, has offered insights on the differences between Arthroplasty and Arthroscopy to help people make informed decisions regarding their care.

Dr. Capogna prides himself on exceptional medical care and service that helps patients live pain-free and return to their day-to-day lives. His experience is primarily focused on injuries to the shoulder, elbow, hip and knee with a wide range of procedures including rotator cuff repair, elbow arthroscopy, biceps tendon repair and tenodesis, tennis elbow debridement/repair, meniscus repair, ACL and PCL reconstruction, LCL reconstruction, and knee replacement.



Dr. Brian Capogna - Differences Between Arthroplasty And Arthroscopy

After graduating with distinction in orthopedic research from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Dr. Brian Capogna went on to train at the prestigious NYU Hospital for Joint Diseases in Manhattan, New York where he served as Executive Chief Resident. Dr. Capogna has specialized training and research interest in hip arthroscopy. As a physician, he strives to understand his patient's concerns and goals and maintains complete transparency to help them make informed decisions regarding their care. A common question asked by his patients includes the differences between arthroscopic surgery or “arthroscopy” and joint replacement surgery or “arthroplasty.”

For starters, he explains that both procedures involve surgery on joints, but that’s as far as similarities go between the two. “Arthroscopy is a minimally-invasive surgical procedure that is used to diagnose and treat a wide variety of orthopedic conditions. The procedure is performed using a small camera, called an arthroscope, which is inserted into the joint through a small incision called a portal,” he explains. The procedure is used to treat conditions including ACL and PCL tears, meniscus tears, cartilage damage, rotator cuff tears, and labral tears.

Arthroplasty is a procedure that is used to replace a damaged or diseased joint with an artificial joint otherwise known as a “prosthesis.” Carried out with an open incision, this procedure is commonly used for treatment of hip, knee, and shoulder arthritis. Since arthroscopy is minimally-invasive patients can go home the same day. Moreover, since there are only small incisions involved, there is less pain and swelling after the surgery with recovery time often being weeks as opposed to several months for arthroplasty.

To learn more about the differences, other procedures, helpful insights, and to book an appointment

About Dr. Brian Capogna

With years of experience specializing in orthopedic surgery focusing on injuries to the shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee, Dr. Capogna has made a name for himself by helping patients live pain-free and get back to their activities.

