ARGOS was able to locate and seize a stolen connected car within a few days with the help of CARUSO

MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Car theft is, unfortunately, a phenomenon that is frequent in big metropolitan areas such as Paris. Only a few years ago, it still would have been unimaginable to get the accurate location of a stolen vehicle over the air. Law enforcement agencies could sometimes do very little as they were working in the dark due to limited information. According to GIE ARGOS, only 38% of vehicles stolen in France in 2021 were found, which leads to high costs for the damaged parties.



However, since 2018, an increasing number of cars are equipped with vehicle generated data technology. For companies like GIE ARGOS that search, identify, and recover stolen vehicles, this is a huge benefit. Early September, a car dealer filed a complaint for the theft of a new car, which was already insured by one of the GIE ARGOS members. When talking about stolen cars, time is critical. With the help of CARUSO -- a connected car marketplace -- the car was located and seized within a few days. If the consent of the vehicle owner is given, car data of the respective vehicle, such as position, can easily be accessed via CARUSO’s standardized interface, independent of the car brand.

“I’m really proud of the whole team that reacted so fast and showed that connected car data is a powerful instrument to recover stolen vehicles,” says Benoit Leclair, Chief Executive Officer at ARGOS.

“We started our cooperation with GIE ARGOS in September this year and already we can see how this partnership bears fruits. More and more companies are becoming aware of connected car data and its benefits,” says Norbert Dohmen, Managing Director of Caruso GmbH.

Founded in 1984, GIE ARGOS is a professional non-profit insurance organization. It acts in the public interest to search, identify and recover stolen vehicles. To this day, almost all insurance companies operating in the French market are members. More information is at https://www.gieargos.org/en.

From Connected Cars to Connected Business. CARUSO is a neutral, open, and secure mobility data marketplace. The platform enables third parties to consume data standardized across multiple vehicle manufacturers. Additionally, their built-in consent management technology ensures data privacy by giving vehicle end-users full control over data sharing. CARUSO empowers its customers to easily build life-improving solutions based on data from connected cars. This makes the Germany-based company one of the leading platforms for vehicle data in Europe.

