ENSU – EX. REPAIR ISSUE TODAY

Issuer name: Ensurge Micropower ASA
Ex. date: 9 November 2022
Type of corporate action: Potential repair issue/subsequent offering
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
| Source: Ensurge Micropower ASA Ensurge Micropower ASA
Oslo, NORWAY
Issuer name: Ensurge Micropower ASA
Ex. date: 9 November 2022
Type of corporate action: Potential repair issue/subsequent offering
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.