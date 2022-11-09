Ceramic Coatings Market to Worth USD 3.32 Billion by 2026 | Ceramic Coatings Industry Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled “ Ceramic Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The global ceramic coatings market size is anticipated to hit USD 3.32 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The high versatility of ceramic coatings will boost their adoption across industries.

Ceramic coatings, or high solids coatings, are essentially paints that are loaded with ceramic microspheres. Unlike conventional paints that contain more than 50% water, ceramic coatings comprise of dense solid microspheres, which makes them a highly attractive coating solution in many industries. For example, the oil & gas industry can potentially lose millions of dollars due to ineffective coating.

The industry extensively employs ceramic coating materials for pipes and other equipment. This is because, when dried, a ceramic coating can form a hardened and impenetrable layer on the metal substrate on which it is applied, thereby preventing corrosion. Furthermore, their low friction coefficient makes these coatings energy-efficient, resulting in their high usage in manufacturing processes.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast CAGR 7.1 % 2026 Value Projection USD 3.32 Billion Base Year 2018 Ceramic coatings Market Size in 2018 USD 1.96 Billion Historical Data 2015-2017 No. of Pages 123 Segments Covered By Form, By Product and Regional Ceramic coatings Market Growth Drivers High Cost of Ceramic Coatings to Negatively Impact the Market Escalating Demand for Automobiles to Drive the Market in Asia-Pacific

Regional Analysis

Escalating Demand for Automobiles to Drive the Market in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific boasted a market size of USD 813.1 million in 2018 and is expected to lead the ceramic coatings market share in the forthcoming years mainly on account of exponential growth of the automotive industry in the region. The region is also home to China, the world’s largest market for automobiles, which bodes well for this market.

In Europe and North America, the market will be mainly driven by the rapid advancements in their respective aerospace industries. This, coupled with a steady demand for vehicles and a robust transportation infrastructure, will further propel the market in North America and Europe.

List of Companies Profiled in the Ceramic Coatings Report:

Saint-Gobain

Morgan Advanced Materials

Integrated Global Services, Inc.

APS Materials, Inc.

Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc.

Ferro Corporation

Keronite

Aremco

Kurt J. Lesker Company

Bodycote

Market Restraint

High Cost of Ceramic Coatings to Negatively Impact the Market

While its wide applicability in various industries is one of the top ceramic coatings market trends, these coatings come with a hefty price tag, which may slow down their demand. For instance, ceramic coating on a budget car can cost between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 50,000 in India, which may not be affordable for every buyer. Moreover, the cost can go higher if the quality of the coating is superior. In addition to this, ceramic coatings have a few more drawbacks, which may hamper their uptake, especially in the automotive industry.

For example, since these coatings are fundamentally a form of paint, even though they blend with the underlying metal, they cannot protect cars’ surfaces from usual scratch agents such as rocks and dust. Similarly, water-based pollutants can create smudges and spots on the surface of a vehicle even after they have evaporated. Unfortunately, ceramic coatings cannot safeguard surfaces from such pollutants.

Competitive Landscape

Acquisitions and Innovations to Characterize Market Competition

The ceramic coatings market analysis indicates a period of exciting competition in this market as key players look to cement their market position. Their most preferred strategies include mergers and acquisitions and ramped-up investment in R&D to launch innovative products.

