Masterbatch Market to Record USD 16.35 Billion by 2026 | Industry CAGR of 5.3%

Pune, India, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global masterbatch market size was valued at USD 10.99 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.35 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

According to Fortune Business Insights, The global masterbatch market size is likely to reach USD 13.32 billion by 2026 owing to the rising number of building and construction activities worldwide. Masterbatch are a liquid or solid additive used for painting or for imparting various properties to plastics. Coloring masterbatches are utilized for coloring or shading plastic items. It can also be used for conveying properties such as UV Stabilizer, antioxidant, effect, energy, and bio-degradable.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast CAGR 5.3% 2026 Value Projection USD 16.35 Billion Base Year 2018 Masterbatch Market Size in 2018 USD 10.99 Billion Historical Data 2015-2017 No. of Pages 120 Segments Covered By Type, By Polymer, By End-Use and Regional Masterbatch Market Growth Drivers Fragmented Nature of Market will Intensify Competition Transportation Segment to Hold the Largest Share





A list of Masterbatch Market Manufacturers includes:

Clariant

A. Schulman, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

Plastiblends

Tosaf

Ampacet Corporation

PolyOne

PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.

Hubron International

Penn Color Inc.

Market Drivers

Rise in Demand for Plastic from Pharmaceutical Industry for Packaging will Bolster Growth

Various factors are responsible for the global masterbatch market growth. These include the rise in construction activities for all residential, commercial, and industrial purposes, increasing demand for automobiles, especially lightweight vehicles, and the increasing preference for plastic goods worldwide.

On the contrary, factors such as the fluctuating price of raw materials such as titanium dioxide, polymers, and others with a high volatile nature may pose a major challenge to the overall market. Nevertheless, increasing demand for plastic packaging from sectors such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Worldwide Masterbatch Market Scope:

The report is based on an in-depth analysis of the market and offers a comprehensive ve overview of the same. The report focuses on factors boosting, repelling, challenging, and creating opportunities for the market. It also discusses the table of segmentation of the market based on factors such as type, polymer, end-use, and geography and lists the names of the leading segment with its attributed factors. In addition to this, the report throws light on recent industry developments, current trends, and other interesting insights into the market.

It also lists the names of players operating in the market and the major strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market.Understanding Regional Segmentation



Asia Pacific to Continue Dominance with Increasing Consumer Expenditure on Infrastructural Development

On the other side, the market in Europe will witness remarkable growth on account of the rising demand from industries such as automotive, building and construction, and the rising popularity of lightweight vehicles in the region.

In 2018, Asia Pacific emerged dominant in the market with a revenue of USD 3,998.14 Million. This is attributed to the high demand for packaging from key economies such as China, India, and Taiwan. Besides this, the rise in consumer expenditure on power and the increasing demand for plastic goods will also help promote the regional market in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the rapid growth of packaging, consumer goods, and automotive companies and the rise in agriculture sectors is anticipated to help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

The Masterbatch Market research report includes profiles of leading industry players from various regions. However, when studying the market and estimating its size, the report took into account all market leaders, followers, and new entries, as well as investors. Increasing R&D activity in each region differs, with an emphasis on the regional impact on treatment costs and advanced technology availability.

Major Competitive Landscape

The fragmented Nature of Market will Intensify Competition

The global masterbatch market enjoys a fragmented nature of the market owing to the presence of various players both small and medium-sized. Companies are aiming at a large network of distribution and providing a good supply chain with regulatory expertise.

Other players are engaging in collaborative efforts such as joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, and others to gain a competitive edge in the market on the one side and earn attracting revenue on the other.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Masterbatch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Type, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type White Black Color Additive Fillers

Global Masterbatch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Polymer, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Polymer Polyethylene Polypropylene Polyvinyl Chloride Polyethylene Terephthalate Others

Global Masterbatch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By End-Use, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-Use Packaging Building & Construction Consumer Good Automotive Agriculture Others



TOC Continued…!

Is the Impact of COVID-19 on the masterbatch industry growing?

Answer: The global masterbatch market size was valued at USD 10.99 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.35 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Who are the key players in the Impact of COVID-19 on the Masterbatch Market?

Answer: Hubron International, Penn Color Inc, Clariant, A. Schulman, Inc, Cabot Corporation, Plastiblends, Tosaf

