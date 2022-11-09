Industrial Gas Regulator Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Trends, Growth And Share Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial gas regulator market is set to gain momentum from the increasing need to maintain and control the pressure and direction of gas and fluids in piping systems. It is extensively used in a wide range of industries, such as automotive, chemical, energy & power, electronics, aerospace, and petrochemical.

This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Industrial Gas Regulator Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Brass, Stainless steel), By Gas Type (Corrosive, Inert, Toxic), By Regulator Type (Single stage, Dual stage), By End-use Industry (Metallurgy, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, Electric Power, Oil & gas, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that industrial gas regulators aid in providing safe and effective operations in high-end industries.





The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is halting production processes of several industries owing to the complete lockdown and social distancing measures. The governments of every nation are trying persistently to curb the transmission of coronavirus. With their help, we will soon be able to come out of this situation. Our reports are laden with elaborate analysis of the effects of this pandemic on every market.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which region is expected to dominate the market?

Which segment would lead by generating the largest industrial gas regulator market share?

How would key players surge sales of industrial gas regulators throughout the COVID-19 pandemic?

What are the challenges, drivers, hindrances, opportunities, and dynamics of this market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Technological Developments to Augment Growth

The ongoing technological developments, such as water carbonation, advanced filtering, regulation, quick-fill, pressure regulation, integrated valve, and adjustable cartridge technologies are expected to drive the industrial gas regulator market growth in the coming years. Apart from this, the high demand for industrial gases such as helium, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen would also contribute to the market growth. However, the expensive nature of gas and the implementation of stringent laws and regulations by the governments may hinder the overall growth of the market for industrial gas regulators.

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Show Lucrative Growth Owing to Establishing Energy & Gas Industry

Asia Pacific is projected to show lucrative growth in the near future owing to the presence of an establishing energy and gas industry in Japan, South Korea, India, and China. In North America, on the other hand, the oil and gas infrastructure is set to invest approximately USD 1.06 to USD 1.34 trillion throughout the forecast period. It is expected to further accelerate growth in this region.





Report Scope & Segmentation:

By Material Type

Brass

Stainless steel

By Gas Type

Corrosive

Inert

Toxic

By Regulator Type

Single stage

Dual stage

By End-use Industry

Metallurgy

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Electric Power

Oil & gas

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada and Rest of North America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Scandinavia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Novel Industrial Gas Regulators to Gain Competitive Edge

The market houses a large number of companies that are presently trying to gain a competitive edge by launching advanced industrial gas regulators and by joining hands with other reputed companies. Below is one of the key industry developments.

June 2019: Chemicals Inc. and Air Products unveiled a brand new gas density sensor at POWDERMET2019. It would help in measuring hydrogen percentage in furnaces constantly.





List of Key Companies Profiled in the Industrial Gas Regulator Market Report:

Emerson Electric Co.

Linde Group

Air Liquide

Praxair Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Airgas Inc.

Colfax Corporation

Itron

Cavagna Group SPA

GCE Group

Rotrax

Iwatani Corporation

Messer Group

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Iceblick Ltd.

Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.

Basf

Buzwair

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.

GULF Cryo

Proton Gases

Kaiteki

Speciality Gases

MOX-Linde Gases

Universal Industrial Gases Inc.

Other key players

