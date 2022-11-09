Pet Snacks & Treats Market to Grow at CAGR of 11.5% through 2030 - Rising Adoption of Pets and Focus on Their Health & Wellness to Drive Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the pet snacks & treats market is growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022-2030. The increasing spending on pets to treat them similarly to humans to keep them active and happy has been driving the demand for pet snacks & treats worldwide. Millennial pet parents consider their pets as their babies and thus are willing to buy premium pet food & toys for them.

Most pet owners are looking for high-quality human-grade pet snacks to make sure that their pets are fed the best quality food. Thus, companies have been offering pet food products of human-grade quality. Nestlé Purina, Mars, Wellness Pet Company, and Full Moon are some of the companies that offer human-grade dog & cat snacks & treats.



The market in South America is growing at a significant rate due to the increasing pet adoption rate. According to Agriculture Canada Statistics, 63.7 million households in Brazil owned a pet in 2020. The rising number of single households in the country has been a major factor rising in pet adoption. Further, increasing concern among owners, regarding allergies, and intolerance for certain food has prompted consumers to choose pet food including treats carefully.



The market for dogs’ snacks & treats accounted for the majority of share in 2021 as dogs are the preferred companion animal in most countries such as the US, Argentina, India, and the Philippines. The love, care, and affection offered by dogs are highly appreciated by owners. Thus, to make their dog happy & healthy, pet parents are buying treats & snacks that improve their bone health, and fur, and strengthen their teeth.



Increased penetration of products in developing nations is expected to boost the demand for pet snacks & treats. The rising number of international and regional brands in countries like India, Argentina, and the Philippines will positively impact the market. For instance, Licks & Crunch, a pet food & treat brand operating in India, offers its product through the social media platform Instagram. Their treats are made with turmeric, hemp & other natural ingredients.



Key Players



1. SCHELL & KAMPETER, INC.

2. The J.M. Smucker Company

3. Addiction Foods

4. Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH

5. Wellness Pet Company

6. Mars, Incorporated and its Affiliates

7. Spectrum Brands, Inc.

8. Cargill

9. Affinity Petcare S.A

10. Unicharm Corporation

11. Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd

12. Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.



Market Segmentation



• Pet Type Insights



o Dogs

o Cats

o Others



• Product Insights



o Eatable

o Chewable



• Distribution Channel Insights



o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Online

o Others



Regional Insights



o North America



 U.S.

 Canada



o Europe



 Germany

 U.K.

 France

 Italy

 Russia



o Asia Pacific



 China

 Japan

 India

 Philippines



o Central & South America



 Brazil

 Argentina



o Middle East & Africa



 South Africa



