Automotive Engine Cooling System Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Trends, Growth Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive engine cooling system market is expected to gain momentum from a rise in the sales and manufacturing processes of automotive vehicles across the world. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, Automotive Engine Cooling System Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), By Engine Type (Air-Cooled Engine, Liquid-Cooled Engine) and Geography Forecast till 2026.

Decreasing parasitic engine load, reduction in tailpipe emission, and rising fuel efficiency are anticipated to drive the global automotive engine cooling system market sales during the forthcoming years. Furthermore, an enhanced cooling system offers better performance as well as better power and mileage to one’s vehicle. This is another significant factor that will fuel growth of the global market.





Increasing Awareness Campaigns Regarding Environmental Concerns to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The global automotive engine cooling system market is geographically divided into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these regions, the Asia Pacific is expected to bag the sixth position in the global automotive engine cooling system market in terms of size during the forecast period. Moreover, developing countries in the region, namely, India, Taiwan, and China are witnessing a rise in environmental concerns. This has further increased awareness programs regarding carbon dioxide-free vehicles and eco-friendly systems by several government organizations.

It is anticipated to increase the demand for automotive engine cooling systems, thereby boosting the automotive engine cooling system market growth in Asia Pacific in the coming years. The European Commission, on the hand, has begun encouraging the populace to reduce carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that are harmful to the environment. The commission is hence, supporting those who manufacture technological implements. Additionally, the rising concerns about increasing global warming have resulted in a higher rate of adoption of automotive engine cooling systems.

The report further states that the governments of numerous countries around the world have begun implementing strict rules and regulations regarding the emission of carbon dioxide and other harmful gases. This, in turn, is causing the cooling system manufacturers to enhance the performances of these systems. This is done to follow government standards and reduce the emission of greenhouse gases, namely, carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide.







Report Scope & Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type

Two Wheeler

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles Low Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles



By Engine Type

Air-Cooled Engine

Liquid-Cooled Engine

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada and Rest of North America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Scandinavia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Strategic Collaboration of Denso and Hitachi to Result in the Mass Production of Alternators

Denso Corporation, an automotive components manufacturer, based in Japan, announced in May 2019 that it has partnered up with Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd., a renowned semiconductor supplier. This collaboration resulted in the development of a highly efficient diode that can be used as alternators for diesel and gasoline engine vehicles. The company also declared that the production of alternators infused with technologically advanced diodes would be sold in Europe in FY2019. Those will be provided to the manufacturing companies across the globe during the same period.

BorgWarner, an automotive industry components and parts supplier, based in the U.S., announced earlier, in January 2019, that it has simplified the design of pure electric drives. The company also stated that it would persistently make certain changes in the coming years. The company’s previous model named the electric drive module (eDM) is under serial production. However, the latest integrated drive module (iDM) is projected to go to the next step. Overall, the strategic collaborations and improvements in system designs are expected to fuel the global automotive engine cooling system market revenue in the coming years





List of Key Companies Profiled in the Automotive Engine Cooling System Market Report:

Continental AG

Mahle GmbH

Delphi Automotive LLP

Visteon Corporation

Denso Corporation

Perkins Engines Company Ltd.

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Sogefi

BorgWarner

Schaeffler Group

Valeo SA

