US Anesthesia Drugs and Devices Market Report 2022: Increase In Number Of Approvals For Anesthesia Drugs Drives Growth

The US anesthesia drugs and devices market in 2021 was valued at US$5.99 billion. The market value is predicted to reach US$8.88 billion by 2027. Anesthesia is the use of medicines to prevent pain during surgery and other procedures. They may be given by injection, inhalation, topical lotion, spray, eye drops, or skin patch. Anesthesia can cause one to have a loss of feeling or awareness.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Due to increasing number of surgeries, aging population with increasing chronic conditions, and advancements in anesthesia technologies, the market for anesthesia drugs and devices would grow in the years to come.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Segment: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into two categories based on the segment: anesthesia drugs and anesthesia devices. In 2021, anesthesia drugs segment held a major share of more than 55% in the market. On the other hand, the anesthesia devices segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming years owing to the rising healthcare expenditure in the region.

By Type: On the basis of type, the US anesthesia drugs market is divided into three types namely general, local and other anesthesia. In 2021, general anesthesia drug segment held a major share of more than 39% in the market. This was being followed by local anesthesia drugs. R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry to formulate novel anesthesia drug is expected to provide remunerative opportunities for expansion of the US other anesthesia drugs market during forecast period.

By Device Product: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into three segments based on the device product: advanced, basic and integrated. In 2021, advanced segment held a major share of 62% in the market. This was being followed by integrated anesthesia device. The constant development in the field of the anesthesia monitoring devices and high demand for the better monitoring devices are also anticipated to push the growth in the US advanced anesthesia monitoring devices market.

By Drug Product: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into seven segments based on the drug product: Bupivacaine, Ropivacaine, Lidocaine, Chloroprocaine, Prilocaine, Benzocaine and Other Local Anesthetics. In 2021, Lidocaine anesthesia drug segment held a major share of 32% in the market. This was being followed by Bupivacaine, Ropivacaine. The market is anticipated to propel during forecasted years owing to the expanding patient population and the rise in medical and surgical procedures.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Rising Geriatric Population

Growing Healthcare Expenditure

Increase in Monitored Anesthesia Use

Increase In Number Of Approvals For Anesthesia Drugs

Challenges

Side Effects of Anesthesia

Lack of Skilled Anesthesiologist

Market Trends

Escalating Establishment of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Technological Enhancement of Anesthesia Devices



5. Market Dynamics

KKR & Co. Inc. (Envision Healthcare Corporation)

Baxter International Inc.

Blackstone (TeamHealth)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Braun (B. Braun Avitum AG)

3M Company

Abbvie Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

AstraZeneca Plc

Abbott Laboratories

General Electric Company

ICU Medical, Inc

SunMed LLC

