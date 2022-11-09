Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Size (2022-2030) worth US$ 5.38 Billion| To grow at a CAGR of 2.6%, Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market is expected to clock US$ 5.38 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030” This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “peptic ulcer drugs Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

A peptic ulcer is a sore that develops in the stomach's inner lining, causing damage to the stomach, esophagus, and duodenum. This disorder may be caused by the overuse of pain relievers or by the pathogenic bacteria Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori). This medical disease can progress to more significant issues, such as stomach holes and substantial damage to the stomach, the lower esophagus, and the upper duodenum. As a result, different medications are employed to treat such a problem to avoid such significant repercussions.

Market Drivers

The peptic ulcer drugs market is expanding rapidly and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Such market expansion may be attributable to the increased frequency of peptic ulcers, the growing elderly population, and product innovations. Additionally, expanding R&D activity, solid product pipeline, and growing usage of triple treatment. Furthermore, increased government and corporate efforts, financing, and investments stimulate the growth of the peptic medication industry.

The global peptic ulcer drugs market has been analyzed from four perspectives: drug type, ulcer type, distribution channel, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Ulcer Type Segmentation’

Based on the ulcer types, the global peptic ulcer drugs market has been segmented into:

Duodenal Ulcers

Esophageal Ulcers

Gastric Ulcers

The market is dominated by duodenal ulcers, with the largest revenue share due to the high prevalence of duodenal ulcers and rising public awareness of novel treatments for it being one of the reasons for its prevalence. The risk factors for duodenal ulcers include heavy smoking, excessive alcohol use, high stress, a high intake of spicy and greasy foods, and many more, all of which increase the development of duodenal ulcers. Due to the rising frequency of stomach ulcers, gastric ulcers occupy the second biggest revenue share in the worldwide peptic ulcer medication market.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global peptic ulcer drugs market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America holds the largest revenue share in the market. Various factors, such as the high prevalence of peptic ulcers, a large base of the elderly population, and the advanced healthcare infrastructure, can be attributed to segment growth. The market in North America is expanding due to the high healthcare spending, rapid growth in R&D activities, and technological advancement. A broad base of market players and an increase in novel product approvals are also anticipated to boost the industry. Europe is the second-largest market participant due to its highly developed healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure.

Although the Asia Pacific is a developing region, it has a large aging population, a rapidly evolving healthcare industry, and an increasing usage of new technologies. The Asia Pacific peptic ulcer medication market is being pushed by increased medical tourism and healthcare expenditure for better medical facilities.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the peptic ulcer drugs market are

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

AstraZeneca PLC

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Novartis AG

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novitium Pharma LLC

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Yuhan Corporation

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim

