Global Warehouse Management Systems Market Report 2022: Switching Supply Chain Strategies Used by Product Manufacturers Boosting Adoption

The Global Warehouse Management Systems Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~15% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and reach a revenue of US$ 7 Bn by 2028. This growth is owing to the development of digital technology in global logistics, including delivery of key performance indicators (KPIs), enhanced supply chain flexibility, and cost-cutting, which have pushed Third-Party Logistics (3PL) and the supply chain sector to adopt warehouse management systems along with the rising e-commerce and customer online purchasing behaviors are anticipated to enhance demand for the warehouse management system.



WMS demand is expected to increase significantly as a result of switching supply chain strategies used by product manufacturers and rising consumer demand, especially in the transport & logistics, and retail industries.

One of the key factors driving the market expansion is the requirement for manufacturers to automate warehouse management procedures and reduce costs globally. The system's capacity to deliver goods as quickly as possible via the shortest shipping routes could be the cause of the system's skyrocketing demand.



Real-time WMS software solutions are rapidly being utilized as a result of a significant shift in consumer purchasing behavior for effective order processing, picking, packaging, shipment tracking, and route planning in the e-commerce industry. WMS enables businesses to swiftly adjust to the shifting client needs in the e-commerce and online retail space.



According to International Trade Administration, an agency in the United States Department of Commerce in 2020 states that of the two consumer focuses, retail consumer goods e-commerce is by far the most dynamic and successful. In 2020, it accounted for 18% of all retail sales worldwide. By 2024, it is anticipated to rise at a rate of over 1% annually, reaching almost 22% of all retail sales worldwide.



Small-scale companies frequently utilize old techniques to run their warehouses. The adoption of WMS is hindered by large initial investments and significant deployment investments. The adoption of WMS by small-scale enterprises is additionally constrained by the additional expenses associated with license purchases, upgrades, and employee training during the deployment process. Small-scale industries, however, are not aware of the advantages of WMS, which presents a problem for the market's players.



Scope of the Report



The Global Warehouse Management Systems Market is segmented by Deployment Type, Component Type, Tier Type, Function Outlook, and End-user. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four regions. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is USD Billion.



By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud-Based

By Component Type

Hardware

Software

Services

By Tier Type

Advanced WMS (Tier 1)

Intermediate WMS (Tier 2)

Basic WMS (Tier 3)

By Function Outlook

Labor Management System

Analytics & Optimization

Billing & Yard Management

Systems Integration & Maintenance

Consulting Services

By End User

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

E-commerce

Chemicals

Electricals & Electronics

Metals & Machinery

Retail & Consumer goods

Education

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Major Companies Mentioned in the Report

Infor

Oracle

SAP SE

Softeon

Tecsys

IBM Corp.

Fishbowl

Manhattan Associates

3PL Central LLC

Korber AG

Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Notable Emerging Companies Mentioned in the Report

Deposco

Aptean

PULPO WMS

Portable Intelligence

Leafclover Technology

Padis GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview and Key Trends Impacting Growth



3. Total Warehouse management systems Market - Market Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts



4. Total Warehouse management systems Market - Market Segmentation By Component Type, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts



5. Total Warehouse management systems Market - Market Segmentation By Tier Type, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts



6. Total Warehouse management systems Market - Market Segmentation By Function, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts



7. Total Warehouse Management Systems Market Segmentation by End-User Segment/Industry, Growth, Outlook & Forecasts



8. Industry/Competition Analysis - Competitive Landscape



9. Key Competitor Profiles (Company Overview, Product Offerings, and Strength & Weakness)



10. Geographic Analysis & Major Countries Market Historic Growth, Outlook, and Forecasts

11. Industry Expert's Opinions/Perspectives



12. Analyst Recommendation



13. Appendix

