Global Bakuchiol Market Size & Share to Surpass $7.3 Bn by 2028 | Regenerative Medicine to Offer a Lucrative Growth Opportunity | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Bakuchiol Market was valued at $5.1 Million in 2021 and is projected to attain a market value of $7.3 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, 2022–2028.



This report on the Bakuchiol market study considers important factors such as an analysis of the market, a definition of the market, segmentation, significant trends in the industry, an examination of the competitive landscape, and research methodology. The research provides an idea about various market inhibitors as well as market motivators in both a quantitative and qualitative approach with the purpose of providing users with accurate information. Using SWOT analysis, an appropriate explanation has been given for the market drivers as well as the market restraints.

Key Players in Global Bakuchiol Market

Cayman Chemical

Sytheon

Chengdu Mansite Bio

Chengdu Biopurify Phytochemicals

Market Overview

Since the early 2000s, there has been a growing demand for bakuchiol. This demand is driven by a number of factors, including the fact that bakuchiol is a natural alternative to retinoids (synthetic compounds used in anti-aging products) and its ability to help improve the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. As per Vantage Market Research, bakuchiol market is able to gain high momentum because it is relatively non-irritating, making it a good choice for people with sensitive skin.

Top Factors Driving Demand for Bakuchiol Market

Growing Application as a Natural Ingredient in Cosmetic Industry



The demand for bakuchiol market is growing rapidly as consumers become more aware of its impressive skincare benefits. This natural ingredient has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries and is now being increasingly recognized for its ability to mimic the properties of retinol (vitamin A) without any of the associated irritation. Moreover, this growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetics. Bakuchiol is a natural ingredient that has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine. It is now gaining popularity as an alternative to retinol, a synthetic compound that is commonly used in anti-aging products.



Bakuchiol majorly used across numerous skincare products because it is an effective antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin or conditions like rosacea and eczema. It can help to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation, and many users in the global bakuchiol market report that their skin feels softer and smoother after using products containing this ingredient. The antimicrobial properties of bakuchiol make it effective in treating acne breakouts. It can help to unclog pores and reduce inflammation. Bakuchiol is also being investigated for its ability to inhibit the growth of cancer cells.

Emerging Demand for Food and Beverage Industry



The food industry is also taking an interest in bakuchiol market due to its antioxidants properties. Antioxidants are believed to have numerous health benefits, including reducing the risk of some chronic diseases. Bakuchiol's ability to act as an antioxidant makes it a potential ingredient in healthy foods and beverages

With its unique combination of benefits, it's no wonder that bakuchiol is becoming one of the most popular skincare ingredients on the market.

Regenerative Medicine is Offering a Lucrative Growth Opportunity for Bakuchiol Market

Bakuchiol has been shown to promote the growth of new skin cells and improve the appearance of wrinkles. These properties make bakuchiol an promising ingredient in regenerative medicine. In one study, bakuchiol was shown to increase the proliferation of keratinocytes, which are the cells that make up the majority of the skin's outer layer. The study found that bakuchiol stimulated collagen production and helped repair damaged skin barrier function.

Bakuchiol has also effective in treating acne. In one study in the global bakuchiol market, bakuchiol was found to be as effective as tretinoin, a popular topical treatment for acne, in reducing sebum production and inflammation. Bakuchiol was also well tolerated by participants in the study, with no reported side effects.

Bakuchiol has been shown to be effective in healing wounds and promoting tissue regeneration in several animal models. In a rat model of skin injury, bakuchiol treatment led to increased collagen production and accelerated wound closure. Bakuchiol has also been shown to promote hair growth in mice. These findings suggest that bakuchiol may have therapeutic potential for the treatment of wounds and other conditions that involve tissue damage or hair loss.

Growing Popularity of Veganism and Clean Beauty to Boost Growth of Bakuchiol Market

Consumers’ awareness of the impact of their beauty choices on animals and the environment is growing, leading to a rise in popularity of veganism and a demand for 'clean beauty' products. One ingredient that is benefitting from this trend is bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to retinol that is said to be just as effective at combating wrinkles and fine lines.

With more and more consumers looking to reduce their impact on the planet, it's no surprise that veganism is on the rise. A recent study on global bakuchiol market found that 6% of Americans identify as vegan, up from 1% in 2014. This trend is also being seen in the UK, where the number of vegans has risen by 360% in the last decade. This growth in veganism is having an impact on the beauty industry, with an increasing number of consumers looking for vegan-friendly products. In fact, 28% of American millennials say they are interested in trying vegan personal care products.

Bakuchiol is a plant-derived compound that contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It is commonly used in skincare products, such as serums, creams, and masks, owing to its ability to improve skin health by reducing wrinkles and fine lines. Moreover, bakuchiol is also used in hair care products as it helps in the prevention of hair loss.

Segments Analysis:

By Type:

Natural, Semi-Synthetic, Completely Synthetic, Plant-based



By Form:

Oil-based, Cream-based, Serum based



By Application:

Cosmetics, Therapies, Other Applications

By Region:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis: Bakuchiol Market

Asia Pacific to Stay Fastest Growing, But North America to Lead Global Bakuchiol Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing bakuchiol market during the forecast period. The region's cosmetics industry is anticipated to experience significant growth on account of the rising disposable income levels and changing lifestyle patterns of consumers. In addition, the presence of a large number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the haircare and skincare sectors is providing fillip to market growth.

North America is expected to be another major bakuchiol market during 2022-2028. The growing preference for natural and organic cosmetics among consumers in the region is driving the demand for bakuchiol-based products. Moreover, rising awareness about the benefits of using plant-derived ingredients in cosmetics is further boosting sales value in the region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on Bakuchiol market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Growing Application of Bakuchiol in Anti-inflammatory Products

In addition to its effects on wound healing and tissue regeneration, bakuchiol has also been shown to have anti-inflammatory activity. This property may be helpful in the treatment of inflammatory conditions such as acne, psoriasis, and eczema in the global bakuchiol market. Bakuchiol's anti-inflammatory activity is thought to be mediated by its ability to inhibit the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines.

The findings from animal studies suggest that bakuchiol market has great potential for use in regenerative medicine. Further research is needed to determine the precise mechanisms by which bakuchiol promotes tissue regeneration and healing, as well as its safety and efficacy in humans.

The promising results of these studies suggest that bakuchiol may be a valuable tool in regenerative medicine in the global bakuchiol market. Further research is needed to confirm the efficacy of bakuchiol and determine its potential long-term side effects.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5.1 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 7.3 Million CAGR 6.3% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Cayman Chemical, Sytheon, Chengdu Mansite Bio, Chengdu Biopurify Phytochemicals

