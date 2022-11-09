Global Collagen Markets Report 2022: Market Revenue for 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Collagen Markets: Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Cosmetics and Personal Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report will provide an updated review of the global collagen market, focusing on its source, product type, form, and application. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global collagen market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of regions, countries and manufacturers.

Collagen is a crucial ingredient in the nutraceutical, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries because of its numerous positive effects on the body's systems, including the muscles, joints, bones, skin, blood, hair and many more. Although the human body naturally produces collagen, the body also obtains it through diet and supplements.

Most supplements come from a range of plant and animal sources, with bovine animals, pigs and marine species including fish, jellyfish and sponges being the most popular. Genetically engineered yeast and bacteria are less frequent sources.



Since collagen is becoming more and more popular in the health and wellness industry, practically all health stores now provide collagen beverages, supplements, powders and other products. The public's interest in collagen grows as more studies demonstrating its health advantages come to light and as more people become aware of how incredible collagen supplements are.

The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value (U.S.$ millions) and volume (MT), considering 2021 as a base year, and market forecast is provided from 2022 to 2027. Regional-level market size with respect to source, product type and application are provided. The impact of COVID-19 was factored into the marketing estimation.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional collagen market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global collagen market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a particular focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.

Report Includes

An updated review of the global market for collagen (a type of fibrous protein)

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size for collagen in value (USD Millions) and volumetric (MTs) terms, and corresponding market share analysis by source, product type, application, and region

Identification of key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for collagens as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years (2022-2027)

Regional market outlook and country specific data and market value analysis for the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Russia, South Africa, and the UAE

Highlights of the COVID-19 impact on collagen market at the global level, with pandemic implications on the demand and supply of collagen, pricing impact, and various strategic decisions taken by government to boost this marketplace

Review of the patents issued on collagen, emerging developments in the global collagen market, and a relevant patent share analysis by assignee country

Market share analysis of the key market participants in global collagen market, their research priorities, product portfolios, pipeline products, and company competitive landscape

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Amicogen Inc., Gelnex, Junca Gelatines S.L., Nippi Collagen NA Inc., PB Leiner, Rousselot B.V. and Weishardt Group.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Raw Material Procurement

3.2.2 Manufacturing

3.2.3 Marketing and Distribution

3.2.4 End-users

3.3 Regulatory Landscape

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 Impact of Covid-19

3.5.1 Overview of the Post-Pandemic Collagen Market

3.5.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Collagen Supply

3.6 Collagen Extraction Methods

3.6.1 Enzyme Hydrolysis Method

3.6.2 Acid Hydrolysis Method

3.6.3 Alkali Hydrolysis Method

3.6.4 Alkali-Enzyme Method

3.6.5 Acid-Alkali Oxidation Method

3.6.6 Acid-Enzyme Method

3.6.7 Salting-Out Salt Solubilization Method



Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Consumer Trends Impacting the Market for Collagen

4.2.1 Food and Beverage

4.2.2 Nutraceutical

4.2.3 Cosmetic

4.2.4 Medical

4.3 Market Growth Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Dietary Supplements Market

4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Sports Nutrition

4.3.3 Advantage of Collagen in Sports Nutrition

4.3.4 Increased Demand for Cosmetic Products Containing Collagen

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Growing Vegan/Vegetarian Population

4.4.2 Cultural Constraints Limit Market Expansion.

4.4.3 Concerns About Disease Transmission

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.5.1 Growing Market for Functional Foods and Fortified Food.

4.5.2 Growing Application in Medical Sector

4.5.3 Growing Meat Industry



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Bovine as a Source of Collagen

5.3 Porcine as a Source of Collagen

5.4 Marine as Collagen Source

5.5 Poultry as a Source of Collagen

5.6 Other Sources



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hydrolyzed Collagen

6.3 Gelatin

6.4 Others



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food and Beverages

7.3 Nutraceutical Supplements

7.4 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

7.5 Cosmetic and Personal Care

7.6 Others



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

8.1 Global Market

8.2 North American Market for Collagen by Country

8.2.1 United States

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 European Market for Collagen by Country

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 United Kingdom

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 Russia

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market for Collagen by Country

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 South American Market for Collagen by Country

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.3 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East and African Market for Collagen by Country

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 United Arab Emirates

8.6.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



Chapter 9 Patent Review



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Share Analysis

10.2 New Product Development

10.3 Expansions and Investments

10.4 Patents



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Amicoge Inc.

Biocell Technology LLC

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

Gelita AG

Gelnex

Italgel S.R.L.

Junca Gelatines S.L.

Lapi Gelatine S.P.A.

Nippi Inc.

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Pb Leiner

Rousselot S.A.S.

Sterling Gelatin

Titan Biotech

Weishardt Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ylzce

Attachment