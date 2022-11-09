Global Collagen Markets Report 2022: Market Revenue for 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Collagen Markets: Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Cosmetics and Personal Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report will provide an updated review of the global collagen market, focusing on its source, product type, form, and application. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global collagen market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of regions, countries and manufacturers.
Collagen is a crucial ingredient in the nutraceutical, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries because of its numerous positive effects on the body's systems, including the muscles, joints, bones, skin, blood, hair and many more. Although the human body naturally produces collagen, the body also obtains it through diet and supplements.
Most supplements come from a range of plant and animal sources, with bovine animals, pigs and marine species including fish, jellyfish and sponges being the most popular. Genetically engineered yeast and bacteria are less frequent sources.
Since collagen is becoming more and more popular in the health and wellness industry, practically all health stores now provide collagen beverages, supplements, powders and other products. The public's interest in collagen grows as more studies demonstrating its health advantages come to light and as more people become aware of how incredible collagen supplements are.
The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value (U.S.$ millions) and volume (MT), considering 2021 as a base year, and market forecast is provided from 2022 to 2027. Regional-level market size with respect to source, product type and application are provided. The impact of COVID-19 was factored into the marketing estimation.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional collagen market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global collagen market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a particular focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.
Report Includes
- An updated review of the global market for collagen (a type of fibrous protein)
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Estimation of the actual market size for collagen in value (USD Millions) and volumetric (MTs) terms, and corresponding market share analysis by source, product type, application, and region
- Identification of key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for collagens as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years (2022-2027)
- Regional market outlook and country specific data and market value analysis for the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Russia, South Africa, and the UAE
- Highlights of the COVID-19 impact on collagen market at the global level, with pandemic implications on the demand and supply of collagen, pricing impact, and various strategic decisions taken by government to boost this marketplace
- Review of the patents issued on collagen, emerging developments in the global collagen market, and a relevant patent share analysis by assignee country
- Market share analysis of the key market participants in global collagen market, their research priorities, product portfolios, pipeline products, and company competitive landscape
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Amicogen Inc., Gelnex, Junca Gelatines S.L., Nippi Collagen NA Inc., PB Leiner, Rousselot B.V. and Weishardt Group.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Supply Chain Analysis
3.2.1 Raw Material Procurement
3.2.2 Manufacturing
3.2.3 Marketing and Distribution
3.2.4 End-users
3.3 Regulatory Landscape
3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5 Impact of Covid-19
3.5.1 Overview of the Post-Pandemic Collagen Market
3.5.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Collagen Supply
3.6 Collagen Extraction Methods
3.6.1 Enzyme Hydrolysis Method
3.6.2 Acid Hydrolysis Method
3.6.3 Alkali Hydrolysis Method
3.6.4 Alkali-Enzyme Method
3.6.5 Acid-Alkali Oxidation Method
3.6.6 Acid-Enzyme Method
3.6.7 Salting-Out Salt Solubilization Method
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Consumer Trends Impacting the Market for Collagen
4.2.1 Food and Beverage
4.2.2 Nutraceutical
4.2.3 Cosmetic
4.2.4 Medical
4.3 Market Growth Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Dietary Supplements Market
4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Sports Nutrition
4.3.3 Advantage of Collagen in Sports Nutrition
4.3.4 Increased Demand for Cosmetic Products Containing Collagen
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Growing Vegan/Vegetarian Population
4.4.2 Cultural Constraints Limit Market Expansion.
4.4.3 Concerns About Disease Transmission
4.5 Market Opportunities
4.5.1 Growing Market for Functional Foods and Fortified Food.
4.5.2 Growing Application in Medical Sector
4.5.3 Growing Meat Industry
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Source
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Bovine as a Source of Collagen
5.3 Porcine as a Source of Collagen
5.4 Marine as Collagen Source
5.5 Poultry as a Source of Collagen
5.6 Other Sources
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hydrolyzed Collagen
6.3 Gelatin
6.4 Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Food and Beverages
7.3 Nutraceutical Supplements
7.4 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
7.5 Cosmetic and Personal Care
7.6 Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
8.1 Global Market
8.2 North American Market for Collagen by Country
8.2.1 United States
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 European Market for Collagen by Country
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 United Kingdom
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Russia
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific Market for Collagen by Country
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 South Korea
8.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.5 South American Market for Collagen by Country
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Argentina
8.5.3 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East and African Market for Collagen by Country
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 United Arab Emirates
8.6.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Patent Review
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Market Share Analysis
10.2 New Product Development
10.3 Expansions and Investments
10.4 Patents
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Amicoge Inc.
- Biocell Technology LLC
- Ewald-Gelatine GmbH
- Gelita AG
- Gelnex
- Italgel S.R.L.
- Junca Gelatines S.L.
- Lapi Gelatine S.P.A.
- Nippi Inc.
- Nitta Gelatin Inc.
- Pb Leiner
- Rousselot S.A.S.
- Sterling Gelatin
- Titan Biotech
- Weishardt Group
