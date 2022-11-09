Global Online Accommodation Booking Market Analysis Report 2022: As Travel Demand Among Consumers Globally Increases, the Online Accommodation Market Sees Recovery

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Accommodation Booking Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Booking.com, Airbnb.com, and Expedia.com dominate the global online accommodation booking market.
In 2021, the global online accommodation booking market is in the process of recovering on a global scale, and while it has improved, it is yet to reach its pre-pandemic levels.
Nevertheless, consumers are eager to travel, and certain players are leading the market. As of June 2022, Booking.com, Airbnb.com, Expedia.com, Hotels.com, and Agoda.com were the top 5 accommodation and hotel booking websites worldwide, as revealed in the publication.
In the U.S., Airbnb dominated with its market share of online booking applications, followed by Booking.com, in 2021. The top 3 accommodation websites in Canada, as of June 2022, were Expedia.ca, Booking.com, and Airbnb.ca. In addition, Booking.com was a leader in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, ranking among the top 3 hotel booking channels and websites in several countries in the regions, respectively.
Accommodation booking via website gains popularity
According to a survey cited in the report, nearly one-half of respondents preferred to book their travel needs, including hotels, flights, car hire, and extras, via one website as of 2022.
Furthermore, in the U.S., more than one-half of respondents made accommodation bookings via hotel websites, and, in France, holiday residences were preferably booked via websites in 2021. When asked how French respondents booked their last holiday accommodation, more than one-half revealed they conducted their booking via website from computer or tablet.
Questions Covered in the Report:
- How many online booking app users were there in the world in 2021?
- Which OTA apps were most downloaded globally in the first half of 2022?
- Which hotel booking channels generated the highest hotel revenue in countries worldwide?
- What are the top 5 accommodation and hotel websites in regions around the world?
- What is the gross merchandise value of the online accommodation market in China estimated to be in 2022?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- Online Accommodation Booking Market Overview & Trends, August 2022
- Hotel and Resort Booking Revenues, in USD trillion, 2017-2022f
- Online Booking App Users, in billions, 2017-2021
- Breakdown of Vacation Rental Bookings by OTA and Direct Booking, in %, 2021 & 2022f
- Breakdown of Internet Traffic Source in Travel & Hospitality vs All Industries, by Devices, in %, 2021
- Share of Respondents Who Prefer to Book Their Travel Needs via One Website, in %, 2022
- Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Category, Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Top 5 Countries by Share of Visits, in %, June 2022
- Market Share of Online Travel Agency Booking Applications, in %, 2021
- Top 10 Most Downloaded OTA Apps, H1 2022
3. North America
3.1. USA
- Breakdown of Online Hotel Bookings by Direct Bookings and OTAs, in %, 2021 & 2023f
- Breakdown of Online Travel Gross Bookings by Segment, incl. Hotel, in %, 2021e
- Share of Individuals Planning to Purchase Travel Products (incl. Accommodation), in % of Population, September 2021 vs September 2020
- Channels Used to Make Accommodation Bookings, in % of Respondents, 2021
- Market Share of Online Booking Applications, in %, 2021
- Online Booking Apps, by Downloads, in millions, 2019-2021
- Top 10 Most Downloaded OTA Apps, H1 2022
- Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, USA's Share of Total Visits, in %, USA's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022
- Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, Canada's Share of Total Visits, in %, Canada's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022
3.2. Canada
- Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, Canada's Share of Total Visits, in %, Canada's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022
4. Asia-Pacific
4.1. Regional
- Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021
4.2. China
- Online Accommodation Gross Merchandise Value, in CNY billion, in % Y-O-Y Change, 2019-2022f
4.3. Japan
- Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, Japan's Share of Total Visits, in %, Japan's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022
4.4. Australia
- Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. "OTA" and "Direct Booking", 2021
- Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, Australia's Share of Total Visits, in %, Australia's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022
4.5. India
- Top 10 Online Booking Channels through STAAH Channel Manager, by Rank Based on Confirmed Nights Booked, 2020 & 2021
4.6. New Zealand
- Top 10 Online Booking Channels through STAAH Channel Manager, by Rank Based on Confirmed Nights Booked, 2020 &Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, New Zealand's Share of Total Visits, in %, New Zealand's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022 2021
4.7. Thailand
- Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021
4.8. Singapore
- Top 10 Online Booking Channels through STAAH Channel Manager, by Rank Based on Confirmed Nights Booked, 2020 & 2021
4.9. Indonesia
- Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021
4.10. Malaysia
- Top 10 Online Booking Channels through STAAH Channel Manager, by Rank Based on Confirmed Nights Booked, 2020 & 2021
4.11. Philippines
- Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021
5. Europe
5.1. Regional
- Number of Guests in Short-Stay Accommodation Booked via Online Platforms, in millions, 2019-2021
- Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Booking Websites, by EU-5 Countries, June 2022
5.2. UK
- Travel Website Reach, by Category, in %, and Top Player in Each Category, Q1 2022
- Number of Visits to Travel Websites, by Category, in thousands, and in % Change, January 2022 & April 2022
- Top 10 Online Booking Channels through STAAH Channel Manager, by Rank Based on Confirmed Nights Booked, 2020 & 2021
5.3. Germany
- Travel Information Researched Online, by Category, in million Trips, 2020 & 2021
- Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021
5.4. France
- Breakdown of Preferred Booking Channels, by Category, in % Travelers, 2021
- Breakdown of Preferred Booking Channels Used When Booking a Holiday Accommodation, in % of Travelers
5.5. Spain
- Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021
5.6. Italy
- Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021
5.7. Netherlands
- Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021
5.8. Switzerland
- Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, Switzerland's Share of Total Visits, in %, Switzerland's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022
5.9. Russia
- Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, Russia's Share of Total Visits, in %, Russia's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022
5.10. Turkey
- Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, Turkey's Share of Total Visits, in %, Turkey's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022
5.11. Poland
- Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, Turkey's Share of Total Visits, in %, Turkey's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022
6. Latin America
6.1. Brazil
- Top 5 Accommodation Booking Websites, by Website Rank, July 2022
6.2. Argentina
- Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, Argentina's Share of Total Visits, in %, Argentina's Number of Visits, in millions, July 2022
6.3. Mexico
- Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021
7. Middle East and Africa
7.1. Regional
- Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. "OTA" and "Direct Booking", 2021
7.2. UAE
- Breakdown of Channels Used to Make Hotel Reservations, in %, 2021
- Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, UAE's Share of Total Visits, in %, UAE's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022
7.3. South Africa
- Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021
Companies Mentioned
- 489pro
- Agoda
- Airbnb
- Bookabach
- Booking.com
- Ctrip
- Expedia
- Go Mmt
- Happyhotel
- Hopper
- Hotels.com
- Hotel-story
- Profitroom.com
- Trivago
- Vrbo.com
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsqudt