Global Online Accommodation Booking Market Analysis Report 2022: As Travel Demand Among Consumers Globally Increases, the Online Accommodation Market Sees Recovery

Booking.com, Airbnb.com, and Expedia.com dominate the global online accommodation booking market.

In 2021, the global online accommodation booking market is in the process of recovering on a global scale, and while it has improved, it is yet to reach its pre-pandemic levels.

Nevertheless, consumers are eager to travel, and certain players are leading the market. As of June 2022, Booking.com, Airbnb.com, Expedia.com, Hotels.com, and Agoda.com were the top 5 accommodation and hotel booking websites worldwide, as revealed in the publication.

In the U.S., Airbnb dominated with its market share of online booking applications, followed by Booking.com, in 2021. The top 3 accommodation websites in Canada, as of June 2022, were Expedia.ca, Booking.com, and Airbnb.ca. In addition, Booking.com was a leader in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, ranking among the top 3 hotel booking channels and websites in several countries in the regions, respectively.

Accommodation booking via website gains popularity

According to a survey cited in the report, nearly one-half of respondents preferred to book their travel needs, including hotels, flights, car hire, and extras, via one website as of 2022.

Furthermore, in the U.S., more than one-half of respondents made accommodation bookings via hotel websites, and, in France, holiday residences were preferably booked via websites in 2021. When asked how French respondents booked their last holiday accommodation, more than one-half revealed they conducted their booking via website from computer or tablet.

Questions Covered in the Report:

How many online booking app users were there in the world in 2021?

Which OTA apps were most downloaded globally in the first half of 2022?

Which hotel booking channels generated the highest hotel revenue in countries worldwide?

What are the top 5 accommodation and hotel websites in regions around the world?

What is the gross merchandise value of the online accommodation market in China estimated to be in 2022?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Online Accommodation Booking Market Overview & Trends, August 2022

Hotel and Resort Booking Revenues, in USD trillion, 2017-2022f

Online Booking App Users, in billions, 2017-2021

Breakdown of Vacation Rental Bookings by OTA and Direct Booking, in %, 2021 & 2022f

Breakdown of Internet Traffic Source in Travel & Hospitality vs All Industries, by Devices, in %, 2021

Share of Respondents Who Prefer to Book Their Travel Needs via One Website, in %, 2022

Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Category, Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Top 5 Countries by Share of Visits, in %, June 2022

Market Share of Online Travel Agency Booking Applications, in %, 2021

Top 10 Most Downloaded OTA Apps, H1 2022

3. North America

3.1. USA

Breakdown of Online Hotel Bookings by Direct Bookings and OTAs, in %, 2021 & 2023f

Breakdown of Online Travel Gross Bookings by Segment, incl. Hotel, in %, 2021e

Share of Individuals Planning to Purchase Travel Products (incl. Accommodation), in % of Population, September 2021 vs September 2020

Channels Used to Make Accommodation Bookings, in % of Respondents, 2021

Market Share of Online Booking Applications, in %, 2021

Online Booking Apps, by Downloads, in millions, 2019-2021

Top 10 Most Downloaded OTA Apps, H1 2022

Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, USA's Share of Total Visits, in %, USA's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022

Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, Canada's Share of Total Visits, in %, Canada's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022

3.2. Canada

Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, Canada's Share of Total Visits, in %, Canada's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022

4. Asia-Pacific

4.1. Regional

Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021

4.2. China

Online Accommodation Gross Merchandise Value, in CNY billion, in % Y-O-Y Change, 2019-2022f

4.3. Japan

Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, Japan's Share of Total Visits, in %, Japan's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022

4.4. Australia

Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. "OTA" and "Direct Booking", 2021

Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, Australia's Share of Total Visits, in %, Australia's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022

4.5. India

Top 10 Online Booking Channels through STAAH Channel Manager, by Rank Based on Confirmed Nights Booked, 2020 & 2021

4.6. New Zealand

Top 10 Online Booking Channels through STAAH Channel Manager, by Rank Based on Confirmed Nights Booked, 2020 &Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, New Zealand's Share of Total Visits, in %, New Zealand's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022 2021

4.7. Thailand

Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021

4.8. Singapore

Top 10 Online Booking Channels through STAAH Channel Manager, by Rank Based on Confirmed Nights Booked, 2020 & 2021

4.9. Indonesia

Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021

4.10. Malaysia

Top 10 Online Booking Channels through STAAH Channel Manager, by Rank Based on Confirmed Nights Booked, 2020 & 2021

4.11. Philippines

Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021

5. Europe

5.1. Regional

Number of Guests in Short-Stay Accommodation Booked via Online Platforms, in millions, 2019-2021

Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Booking Websites, by EU-5 Countries, June 2022

5.2. UK

Travel Website Reach, by Category, in %, and Top Player in Each Category, Q1 2022

Number of Visits to Travel Websites, by Category, in thousands, and in % Change, January 2022 & April 2022

Top 10 Online Booking Channels through STAAH Channel Manager, by Rank Based on Confirmed Nights Booked, 2020 & 2021

5.3. Germany

Travel Information Researched Online, by Category, in million Trips, 2020 & 2021

Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021

5.4. France

Breakdown of Preferred Booking Channels, by Category, in % Travelers, 2021

Breakdown of Preferred Booking Channels Used When Booking a Holiday Accommodation, in % of Travelers

5.5. Spain

Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021

5.6. Italy

Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021

5.7. Netherlands

Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021

5.8. Switzerland

Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, Switzerland's Share of Total Visits, in %, Switzerland's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022

5.9. Russia

Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, Russia's Share of Total Visits, in %, Russia's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022

5.10. Turkey

Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, Turkey's Share of Total Visits, in %, Turkey's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022

5.11. Poland

Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, Turkey's Share of Total Visits, in %, Turkey's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022

6. Latin America

6.1. Brazil

Top 5 Accommodation Booking Websites, by Website Rank, July 2022

6.2. Argentina

Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, Argentina's Share of Total Visits, in %, Argentina's Number of Visits, in millions, July 2022

6.3. Mexico

Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021

7. Middle East and Africa

7.1. Regional

Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. "OTA" and "Direct Booking", 2021

7.2. UAE

Breakdown of Channels Used to Make Hotel Reservations, in %, 2021

Top 5 Accommodation and Hotel Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, UAE's Share of Total Visits, in %, UAE's Number of Visits, in millions, June 2022

7.3. South Africa

Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021

